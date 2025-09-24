HBO Offers New Trailer For ‘IT: Welcome to Derry,’ Debuting October 26th!

HBO is taking viewers back to Derry, Maine, this fall with the chilling new series “IT: Welcome to Derry.” The network has just unveiled the official trailer and key art, giving fans their first taste of what’s to come when the series premieres on Sunday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, leading up to a finale on December 14.

The series comes from the creative minds behind the recent blockbuster films, with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti joining forces once again with Jason Fuchs. Together, they’ve expanded Stephen King’s terrifying universe, digging deeper into the sinister roots of Derry and the ancient evil that has plagued the town for generations. Andy Muschietti himself steps behind the camera to direct multiple episodes, ensuring the same haunting vision that made “IT” and “IT Chapter Two” horror landmarks.

Anchoring the story is a powerful ensemble cast: Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and of course, Bill Skarsgård, returning to his unforgettable role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. With a roster of seasoned talent and the return of Skarsgård’s nightmare-inducing presence, the series promises to blend unsettling new stories with the iconic horrors fans have come to dread.

Behind the scenes, the show is bolstered by an impressive team of executive producers including the Muschiettis, Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. Fuchs, who also wrote the teleplay for the first episode, teams up with Kane as co-showrunners, guiding this latest descent into the heart of King’s mythology.

From the first red balloon to the last haunting laugh, “IT: Welcome to Derry” is set to be one of the most anticipated horror events of the year — a return to the darkness where nightmares are born.