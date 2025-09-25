BILLY CORGAN Kicks Off Second Season of “THE MAGNIFICENT OTHERS” Podcast

Acclaimed podcast series, “The Magnificent Others,” hosted by GRAMMY® Award-winning frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, is well underway with an exciting new season, including interviews with acclaimed guests such as Daryl Hall, Yungblud, and a live-recorded episode featuring the seminal band DEVO.

The season continued this past week with a not-to-be-missed conversation with Daryl Hall, as he and Corgan took a dive into Hall’s career, creative process, and the evolution of rock and soul across decades. Their conversation continues with a second episode releasing this Wednesday on September 24th. YUNGBLUD is set to join the show later this month, bringing his high-energy perspective on music and culture in what promises to be one of the show’s most dynamic episodes yet.

Listen to “The Magnificent Others” HERE.

On a recent episode recorded live at Madame Zuzu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio in Chicago, Billy was joined by DEVO for a candid live conversation where they traded stories about everything from the genius of Neil Young’s Human Highway to the rise of MTV and how AI might be the most DEVO tool yet.

“The Magnificent Others” brings listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible. Prior guests on the show have included KISS legend Gene Simmons, Zakk Wylde, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Tom Morello, Sharon Osborne, and Pat Benatar. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

ABOUT BILLY CORGAN:

Beyond founding and fronting GRAMMY® Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, podcast host, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises TheFutureEmbrace [2005], Aegea [2014], Ogilala [2017], and, most recently, Cotillions [2019]. In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Rick Ocasek, Cheap Trick, Ray Davies, New Order, Marianne Faithful, and Scorpions to Korn, Phantogram, The Veronicas, and Code Orange. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as Ransom directed by Academy® Award winner Ron Howard, Stigmata, and Spun, to name a few. He released his first poetry book, Blinking with Fists, in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)—home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu’s Tea House in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets, and is set to debut a new podcast under Bill Maher’s production company, Club Random Studios. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports No Kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.