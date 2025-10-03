YUNGBLUD Announces 2026 North American Headlining Tour

YUNGBLUD, fesh off his sold-out North American tour and a powerful performance of “Zombie” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Watch HERE], has announced his return to North America in 2026 with a 24-date headline tour. Kicking off May 1 in Michigan, the Live Nation–promoted run will hit major cities including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and more.

Fans can access the Yungblud Artist Presale starting Tuesday, October 7 at 10am local time by signing up at https://livemu.sc/yungblud before Sunday, October 5 at 11:59pm ET. Presales are hosted across multiple ticketing sites; Ticketmaster requires no code, while others may. General on-sale begins Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local time. Full details at: https://www.yungbludofficial.com

The announcement caps a landmark year for the award-winning artist. He delivered a moving tribute to his friend and idol Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs [Watch HERE], and revealed a new collaborative EP One More Time with Aerosmith, arriving November 21 [Pre-order/add/save HERE]. Its lead single, “My Only Angel,” debuted on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and is out now [Listen HERE | Watch HERE].

Earlier this year, Yungblud released his fourth studio album IDOLS via Locomotion/Capitol Records, featuring fan favorites like the epic nine-minute opener “Hello Heaven, Hello” [Watch HERE] and the heart-wrenching “Zombie,” penned for his late grandmother. The “Zombie” video, a tribute to nurses worldwide, stars Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh [Watch HERE].

This summer also saw the U.K. and European release of his acclaimed feature-length documentary YUNGBLUD. Are You Ready, Boy?, directed by EMMY® and BAFTA winner Paul Dugdale. North American release details are coming soon [Watch trailer HERE].

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

?05/01 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI

05/02 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

05/04 – KEMBA Live! – Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH*

05/06 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

05/07 – Everwise Amp at White River – Indianapolis, IN

05/09 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

05/11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

05/13 – UCCU Center – Orem, UT

05/15 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

05/16 – Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR

05/19 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV

05/20 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

05/22 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

05/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

05/28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

05/29 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX

06/01 – Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL

06/02 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – Hollywood, FL

06/04 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

06/06 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

06/07 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

06/09 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

06/10 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

06/13 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA

*Not A Live Nation Date?

ABOUT YUNGBLUD



Yungblud is fast becoming one of the world’s key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from Rock and Punk to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances have cemented his place as one the world’s most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMA’s?and the O2 Silver Clef Award for?Best Live Act. Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance. This year, Yungblud debuted own curated festival Bludfest and released his first book, the instant No1 Sunday Times Best Seller,?‘You Need to Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy’?on Penguin Books.

Born in Yorkshire, England, the 28-year-old multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length debut,?21st Century Liability (2018), his subsequent 3 albums ‘Weird!’ (2020), ‘Yungblud’ (2022) and ‘Idols’ (2025) all debuted at No. 1 in the UK Official Albums Chart. His lyrics has resonated with millions around the world, earning him meteoric success. He has since accumulated tens of millions of followers, 8 billion streams, sold 3 million albums to date and over 1 million concert tickets. He continues to perform to sold-out crowds around the world and headline some of the world’s biggest festivals.

This summer marked the start of a landmark new era as he unleashed his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album IDOLS alongside the Paul Dugdale–directed feature-length documentary YUNGBLUD: Are You Ready, Boy? – a raw and powerful portrait of his journey so far. He’s now storming through a completely sold-out North American tour bringing his album to life for fans across the continent.

