RUSH Announce 2026 Tour Celebrating 50+ Years of Music and Honoring Neil Peart

Legendary rock duo Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are hitting the road once again as they announce the 2026 Rush Tour, a powerful celebration of over 50 years of Rush’s groundbreaking music and the band’s enduring legacy. The tour also serves as a heartfelt tribute to their late bandmate, Neil Peart, whose drumming and lyrical genius helped define Rush’s sound for generations.

Earlier today, fans got the news via a Rush newsletter from a home video that announced the celebration of upcoming dates with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson at Geddy Lee’s home studio. Watch here.

Last night the band celebrated in a private event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland with this on-stage interview and Q&A. Watch full clip here.

RUSH will perform multiple shows in 7 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special “evening with” shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night’s setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

For Fifty Something , Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck’s drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale by signing up at https://livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59pm ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. The Artist Presale on SeatGeek for Cleveland will require a code. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, October 13 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada and Thursday, October 16 at 12PM local time in Mexico. General onsale begins here on Friday, October 17th at 12pm local time for the US & Canada, and 11am local time for Mexico.

Additionally, these pre-sales will be available:

Citi for US shows: Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. American Express for Canada: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Toronto show before the general public beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Toronto show before the general public beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time. Banamex for Mexico City: Banamex cardholders will have presale access ahead of the general onsale. Times vary based on Banamex card type, see list below for more details. (BEYOND BANAMEX): Presale available Monday, 10/13 9:00 AM local to 11:59 PM local (ELITE BANAMEX): Presale available Tuesday, 10/14 9:00 local to 11:59 PM local (ALL CARDS): Presale available Wednesday, 10/15 11 AM local to 11:59 PM local

Banamex cardholders will have presale access ahead of the general onsale. Times vary based on Banamex card type, see list below for more details.

Rush invites fans to get closer than ever with three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show.

For VIP: http://wearesuper.co/rushvip

For Travel: http://wearesuper.co/rushtravel

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

RUSH 2026 TOUR DATES

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

Additionally, RUSH just revealed the 50-track super deluxe anthology, RUSH 50, that Rolling Stone called “an epic saga, that functions equally well as an introduction for the uninitiated or a companion piece for the super fan.” RUSH 50 is available in five distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) RUSH Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition, (3) 7-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) 4-CD Deluxe Edition, and (5) Digital Edition. It represents breadth of their discography, beginning with the first-ever reissue of their 1973 debut single and concluding with a live recording the final song Lee, Lifeson, and Peart played together during the R40 Tour closer at The Forum. Purchase HERE.

Get ready to celebrate the music of RUSH with Lee and Lifeson live in 2026!

ABOUT RUSH

RUSH took rock music into uncharted territory and to unmatched heights fueled by the once-in-a-lifetime interplay of Geddy Lee[bass, keys, vocals], Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals], and the late Neil Peart [drums, lyrics]. Selling over 45 million albums worldwide, garnering seven GRAMMY® Award nominations, tallying billions of streams, and earning induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame®, and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, the pioneering trio’s incalculable influence has spanned generations, attracting one of the most ardent audiences in history. These musicians effectively reimagined and redefined rock without boundaries, striking a balance between elite instrumentation, anthemic vocals, provocative lyricism, and timeless storytelling both sonically and thematically. RUSH notably achieved “the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock a band behind only the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.” Furthermore, their accolades have included becoming Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, achieving the Canadian Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2012, and receiving recognition with both a star on the Canada Walk of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The world tragically said goodbye to Peart on January 7, 2020 following his battle with brain cancer. Honouring Peart and the legacy the band had forged together, Lee and Lifeson celebrate RUSH on tour in 2026. It’s a moment for new listeners to finally experience this music live in all of its glory and another chance for the group’s faithful fanbase to rally again.