THE OFFSPRING To Hit The Road On SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ‘26 Tour!

On the heels of sold-out runs across Australia, Europe, the UK, and the U.S., punk-rock legends The Offspring are hitting the road again, bringing their “SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ‘26” Tour to North America in early 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the trek kicks off January 16 in Bakersfield, CA, and tears through major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping February 24 in Halifax, NS. Joining them on all dates will be punk icons Bad Religion as special guests.

TICKET INFO: Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale starting with an Artist Presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale Friday, October 10 at 10AM local time via LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.

The tour celebrates an incredible run for The Offspring, following the release of their latest album “SUPERCHARGED.” The band continues to reach new heights—multiple tracks recently joined Spotify’s Billions Club, they’ve toured the globe with surprise guest appearances, and their single “Make It All Right” hit #1 across multiple charts, including Alternative Rock, Alternative Airplay, Active Rock, and Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE in ‘26 Tour Dates:

Fri Jan 16 — Bakersfield, CA — Dignity Health Arena

Sat Jan 17 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Mon Jan 19 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Jan 20 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Thu Jan 22 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Sat Jan 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Jan 25 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place

Tue Jan 27 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre

Wed Jan 28 — Grande Prairie, AB — Bonnetts Energy Centre

Fri Jan 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Feb 01 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Feb 05 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Feb 06 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME

Sat Feb 07 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center

Tue Feb 10 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Wed Feb 11 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Sat Feb 14 — London, ON — Canada Life Place

Tue Feb 17 — Peterborough, ON — Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thu Feb 19 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Feb 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Feb 23 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre

Tue Feb 24 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

*Not a Live Nation Date

About The Offspring

The Offspring is an American rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name Manic Subsidal, the band’s lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy. Over the course of their longstanding career, they have released ten studio albums. The Offspring is often credited, alongside fellow California bands Green Day and Rancid, for reviving mainstream interest in “Punk Rock” in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands in history.?