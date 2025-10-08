TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL Announces Run of Four East Coast Shows To Close Out 2025!

The 80’s New Wave tour TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL has announced four East Coast shows to close out 2025. They will run December 27-December 31 and hit New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, featuring such artists as A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Romantics, and Animotion (original members). Below are the dates and exact lineups for each show, including one on New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls, New York at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino (free admission). Tickets and VIP packages are now on sale HERE.

Artists performing at the TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL—the colorful multi-act extravaganza which launched in 2024—exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the 1980’s thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV. These artists have enjoyed a steady rise in popularity in recent years, with their music having a lasting impact. Tour creator and JPA agency founder Jon Pleeter calls the TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL “the best ‘80s party on the planet. The audiences last year fully embraced the spirit of the tour and were wildly enthusiastic.”

The TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL 2025 shows are:

12/27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino and Resort

12/28 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino and Resort

12/29 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

12/31 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino (free admission)

Lineups for each show:

12/27: A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone

12/28: same lineup as 12/27

12/29: A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone

12/31: A Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion (original members)