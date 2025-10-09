311 Announce 311 Day Las Vegas Takeover Featuring One-Time Collaboration with Blue Man Group

311 have officially announced the return of their legendary fan celebration, 311 Day, set for this March 7 – 8 in Las Vegas. This marks 26 years of the annual celebration, with cruises alternating in off years and 12 incredible curations in Las Vegas.

For the first time ever, 311 Day will expand beyond the stage into a citywide experience across Las Vegas, complete with unique activations, fan exhibits and special partnerships designed to celebrate three decades of the band’s community and culture.

Special Performances: 311 will headline two nights of completely different live sets (March 7-8) with no repeated songs and a special one time only collaboration performance with the Blue Man Group for select songs.

311 Museum: A pop up retrospective experience featuring artifacts, artwork, stage gear, and past poster creative from across the band’s history.

Side Stage Package: Fans can experience up to three songs from the side of the stage as part of a limited number of VIP upgrades.

Fans can also access VIP travel packages curated through Superfan, which include premium hotel accommodations, limited merch, and guaranteed entry to all official pre-parties and activations.

For more information and updates, visit 311day.com.

ABOUT 311

311 is an alternative rock band known for their signature blend of rock, reggae, and funk influences. With a devoted fan following and a legacy spanning three decades, the band continues to innovate and bring fresh energy to the music scene. Their 311 Day celebrations have become a staple for fans worldwide, offering an unparalleled experience of music, community, and exclusive content.