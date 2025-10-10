Gwen Stefani and No Doubt Reunite for “Live at Sphere” — First Shows in 14 Years!

Beloved global icons No Doubt – comprised of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, andAdrian Young – announced their long-awaited and highly-anticipated return with No Doubt Live at Sphere, a six-night limited engagement May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, 2026. The shows mark the band’s first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years, following their Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.

After reuniting for two Coachella weekends in 2024, and a powerful performance at FIREAID earlier this year, the band brings their incredible catalog and explosive, next level live show to one of the most groundbreaking venues in the world.

Today’s announcement arrives on the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt’s seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which made the foursome a household name, as well as one of the most celebrated bands of their generation and beyond. Their songs – which still dominate radio stations globally – remain as important and culturally influential today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.

Says singer/frontwoman Gwen Stefani, “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Says bassist Tony Kanal, “I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Says guitarist Tom Dumont, “Through all the ups and downs, the four of us have always been connected by our music, our shared experiences and lifelong friendship. When we are on stage together playing these songs we feel the magic. We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support.”

Says drummer Adrian Young, “For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!”

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

TICKETS: To participate in the No Doubt’s Artist Presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 10am PT, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, October 13 at 10am PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, October 17 at 10am PT at ticketmaster.com.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for No Doubt at Sphere, with the Vibee presale beginning October 10, 2025 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, ahead of the general public onsale. All Concert & Hotel Experience packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Vibee VIP Package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry to Sphere with early access for floor ticket holders, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, priority entry to the No Doubt fan pop-up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and more. In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, VIP Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, please visit nodoubt.vibee.com.

NO DOUBT LIVE AT SPHERE

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026