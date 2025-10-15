AriZona and TikTok Sensation “The Rizzler” Team Up for New Sparkling Juice Flavor

What started as a playful prank has turned into AriZona’s next big move. This past April Fools, the best selling tea and juice brand teased a Rizzberry juice cocktail flavor on social media, featuring 9-year-old TikTok star Christian Joseph “The Rizzler” Savasta. That prank blew up with beverage fans demanding an immediate drop. Now, AriZona is making it official with the launch of Rizzler Berry on October 14.

Rizzler Berry Sparkling Juice Cocktail brings all the rizz with lightly carbonated fizz. It blends sweet and juicy berries like strawberry, cherry, raspberry, and blackberry, with snappy apple for a fruity, bubbly drink.

After discovering The Rizzler’s love for AriZona, the brand brought him on as their youngest-ever collaborator, launching playful content around a fictional flavor: “Rizzberry,” featuring the social-media influencer on a Big Can mock-up. The post went viral and fans wanted the real thing, so AriZona made it.”

“First, they thought I was just an April Fools’ joke. Now I’m on the can! That’s what I call 100% rizz,” said Christian Joseph “The Rizzler” Savasta. Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry… it’s basically the berry Avengers, and I’m the star.”

“AriZona has always been more than just a drink. We’re about moments, personality, connection,” said Spencer Vultaggio, Chief Marketing Officer at AriZona Beverages. “Rizzler Berry shows how we turn a viral moment into a product people can actually hold. It’s proof that when something resonates online, people want the real thing.”

Big Cans of Rizzler Berry Sparkling Juice Cocktail will be sold on drinkarizona.com and available in select retailers.

