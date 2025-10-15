NO DOUBT Add Six Additional Shows To 2026 ‘LIVE AT SPHERE’ Residency

Beloved global icons No Doubt — comprised of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — have announced six additional dates for their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency due to incredible fan demand. The newly added shows are set for May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30, following the previously announced dates on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.

This residency marks No Doubt’s first extended run of performances in nearly 14 years, following their historic Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.

The forthcoming Sphere dates come on the heels of the 30th anniversary of No Doubt’s seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which cemented the group as one of the most influential and celebrated bands of their generation. Their songs – which still dominate radio stations globally – remain as important and culturally influential today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

TICKETS: Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale have first access to tickets for the newly added dates beginning today at 12pm PT. The general onsale for all dates will begin Friday, October 17 at ticketmaster.com. Onsale start times vary by date, check the local listing for more information.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for No Doubt’s six newly added shows at Sphere. All Concert & Hotel Experience packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the only resort connected to Sphere. Vibee VIP Package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry to Sphere with early access for floor ticket holders, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, priority entry to the No Doubt fan pop-up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and more. In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, VIP Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, on sale now, please visit nodoubt.vibee.com.

NO DOUBT LIVE AT SPHERE

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 – NEW DATE (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 – NEW DATE (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 – NEW DATE (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – NEW DATE

Friday, May 29, 2026 – NEW DATE

Saturday, May 30, 2026 – NEW DATE