Guitar Goddess ORIANTHI Releases “Dark Days Are Gone” Single and Music Video

Critically acclaimed guitarist and singer Orianthi will release her new single “Dark Days Are Gone” on Thursday October 16th. The new single is accompanied with an official music video that can be seen on YouTube HERE.
This is the fifth single taken from her critically acclaimed studio album Some Kind Of Feeling. Released by Woodward Avenue Records, the album is available on CD, vinyl, and digital HERE.
Orianthi produced three songs from the new album including “First Time Blues,” “Ghost,” and “Bad For Each Other.” The remaining seven songs on the album, including the new single “Dark Days Are Gone,” are produced by Kevin “The Caveman” Shirley (Black Country Communion, Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa).
Seems nothing can ever be written about the multi-talented veteran artist without mentioning her collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart and Richie Sambora, and the fact that Michael Jackson hired her for his London performances the year of his untimely death.
Her success as an artist in her own right, started with her Top 20 Billboard pop hit “According to You” and gold-selling Geffen album Believe (2009). While playing with legends over the years, she’s continued to build her discography with numerous albums on different labels.
Her prolific streak of stylistically diverse singles released by Woodward Avenue Records – “First Time Blues” featuring Joe Bonamassa, “Ghost,” “Some Kind of Feeling,” and “Attention,” launches a fresh, adventurous new phase of her solo career, an era of exciting creativity and powerhouse rock and roll.
With every new single, Orianthi reminds us that she’s at the top of her game in every way, finding fresh, vulnerable yet attitude-filled musical stories to tell, and allowing us to experience the guitar chops that have made her a modern-day rock icon.
ORIANTHI JANUARY 2026 UK TOUR
TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM THE GIG CARTEL
MANCHESTER, BAND ON THE WALL
SATURDAY 24 JANUARY 2026
Tickets: The Gig Cartel
25 Swan St, Manchester, M4 5JZ
http://bandonthewall.org
GLASGOW, ORAN MOR
SUNDAY 25 JANUARY 2026
Tickets: The Gig Cartel
Top of Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX
https://oran-mor.co.uk
LEEDS, BRUDENELL
WEDNESDAY 28 JANUARY 2026
Tickets: The Gig Cartel
33 Queen’s Rd, Burley, Leeds, LS6 1NY
www.brudenellsocialclub.co.uk
LONDON, O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON
THURSDAY 29 JANUARY 2026
Tickets: The Gig Cartel
16 Parkfield St, London, N1 0PS
www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyislington
PLANET ROCK’S WINTER’S END
SATURDAY 31 JANUARY 2026
Tickets: Gigantic.com
Trecco Bay, South Wales
www.planetrock.com
SOUTHAMPTON, THE BROOK
SUNDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2026
Tickets: The Gig Cartel
466 Portswood Rd, Southampton, SO17 3SD
https://the-brook.com
