John Carpenter Returns for “Halloween From Los Angeles” Live Event

Cineverse has announced a must-experience Halloween event! The legendary filmmaker and composer John Carpenter will perform live in Los Angeles, with the full performance broadcast worldwide via livestream on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11PM EST/8PM PDT.

The special event, JOHN CARPENTER LIVE: HALLOWEEN FROM LOS ANGELES, will be captured in front of a live audience in Downtown L.A. and streamed globally for one night only. Fans everywhere will be able to experience Carpenter performing his most iconic themes and fan favorites on Halloween night the way they were meant to be heard. This fall 2025 mini-tour marks Carpenters first public performances since 2018.

“I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time,” said Carpenter, who has composed scores for more than 20 films and released four albums of Lost Themes. “Partnering with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps lets us share that experience beyond Los Angeles and New York, so music and horror fans everywhere can feel it live, loud, and in real time this Halloween.”

The Halloween performance will feature Carpenter onstage with longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

“Fans come first at Bloody Disgusting,” said Michael Roffman, Executive Director of Business Development. “There is no better Halloween treat for our family than seeing John Carpenter live, on a Friday night, on All Hallows Eve.”

Ticket access for the livestream will be available to fans globally on VEEPS.com, and Screambox subscribers in the U.S. can stream the concert live at 8pm PDT. This marks the first live streaming event available on Screambox – powered by Bloody Disgusting, the horror division of Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS). For more details on how to watch, go to theofficialjohncarpenter.com .

JOHN CARPENTER LIVE: HALLOWEEN FROM LOS ANGELES is produced by Storm King Productions, the production company founded and led by Sandy King in association with Bloody Disgusting and VEEPS.com, a Live Nation company.

For full details and livestream access information, visit http://theofficialjohncarpenter.com