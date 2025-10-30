Ghostface Returns In First Trailer and Poster for ‘SCREAM 7’

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have dropped the first official trailer and teaser poster for SCREAM 7, marking the long-awaited return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott.

The trailer gives fans their first look at the next chapter in the legendary horror series, with Sidney once again facing the mask that changed her life forever.

Official Synopsis: When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

The newly released teaser poster teases the return of Ghostface with a sleek, haunting design that nods to the franchise’s roots while setting the tone for a darker, more personal story. I’m here for it.

Directed by Kevin Williamson from a screenplay by Williamson and Guy Busick, “Scream 7” also stars Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, “Scream 7” is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson and brings the franchise full circle under his direction.

“Scream 7” is slated to hit theaters February 27, 2026.