STING Announces SPRING 2026 Dates For “STING 3.0” North American Tour

Following a series of sold-out shows and rave reviews across Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and beyond, including a recent four-night sold-out run in London, 17-time GRAMMY Award winner STING has announced a new spring leg of his acclaimed “STING 3.0” North American Tour, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation.

Accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the trio delivers a powerful and intimate concert experience, reinterpreting his most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement.

The newly announced 2026 dates will begin May 9 in Durant, OK, and continue with stops in Irving, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Savannah, Charlotte, Raleigh, Vienna, and Richmond. Full itinerary and ticketing information is included below.

A groundbreaking artist both as a solo performer and as the frontman/bassist and principal songwriter for The Police, Sting continues to redefine and expand his musical horizons. Under the management of Martin Kierzenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, his innovative spirit remains central to the “STING 3.0” World Tour, which spotlights new creative interpretations of his timeless catalog and inspired his latest single, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” — mixed by four-time GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Robert Orton, released on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. Additionally, a new live album, STING 3.0 LIVE, is now available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl. Also recorded on the “STING 3.0” World Tour,STING 3.0 LIVE is a collection of his greatest hits, including “Be Still My Beating Heart,” which has never-before been released as a live version. The 10-song digital album also features a live recording of “Fragile,” Sting’s 1987 single, which was recently covered by a children’s choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries Adolescence.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have first access to tickets beginning Tuesday, November 4at sting.com, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, November 7 at 10AM local time on sting.com. Tickets for all other previously announced “STING 3.0” tour dates are available now.

“STING 3.0” 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

Fri. Nov. 14 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

Sat. Nov. 15 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

Tue. Nov. 18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu. Nov. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Fri. Nov. 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Sun. Nov. 23 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater – NEW SHOW

Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – NEW SHOW

Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – NEW SHOW

Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman – NEW SHOW

Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – NEW SHOW

Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion – NEW SHOW

Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater – NEW SHOW

Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – NEW SHOW

ABOUT STING:

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards® and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors.

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there.

Visit Sting’s official webite at www.sting.com/.