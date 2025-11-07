Comedian BILL BURR Scores Second GRAMMY Nomination for “Drop Dead Years”

An undisputed force in stand-up comedy, Bill Burr has scored himself another GRAMMY® nomination for his latest comedy album, Drop Dead Years. The news comes after the Recording Academy announced all of the nominees for the 68th GRAMMY® Awards, which recognizes success in music, spoken word and comedy. The album was released in August by 800 Pound Gorilla and All Things Comedy. This is Burr’s second GRAMMY nomination.

Nominated for two 2025 Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years is the eighth hour from one of the greatest standup comedians working today. In what might be his most personal and introspective hour yet, Bill offers hilarious takes on everything from male sadness and open casket funerals to questioning how war is still legal and why the Klan still exists.

The GRAMMY® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

You can listen to Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years wherever you stream comedy!