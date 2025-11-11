HAYLEY WILLIAMS Announces Dates For Her First-Ever Solo Tour

Hayley Williams is hitting the road for Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party, her first solo tour ever. Due to overwhelming demand, she has added new shows, including third nights in New York, Nashville, Oakland, and Los Angeles, along with new dates in Baltimore and Silver Spring, Maryland.

To keep tickets affordable and in the hands of real fans, Williams is using verified pre-sale registration and strict anti-scalping measures, including face-value exchanges. Fans must pre-register and be verified at hayleywilliams.net by 7PM ET today (Nov. 11) to access tickets. The pre-sale begins Friday, Nov. 14 at 10AM local time.

The tour spans North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, featuring Water From Your Eyes on most dates, with Snuggle and Tiberius b joining select shows. She will perform Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in full each night.

2026 TOUR DATES

Mar 27 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Mar 28 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Mar 31 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*

Apr 1 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*

Apr 3 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*

Apr 4 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*

Apr 6 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

Apr 7 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

Apr 9 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 10 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 12 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 14 – The Lyric – Baltimore, MD*

Apr 15 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*

Apr 17 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*

Apr 18 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*

Apr 21 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

Apr 22 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

Apr 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Apr 27 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Apr 28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

May 2 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*

May 3 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*

May 5 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ*

May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 10 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

May 13 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

May 15 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

Jun 5 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy#

Jun 8 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Jun 10 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#

Jun 11 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#

Jun 15 – Tempodrome – Berlin, Germany*

Jun 16 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark*

Jun 19 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^

Jun 20 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^

Jun 22 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*

Jun 23 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*

Jun 26 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*

Jun 27 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*

Jun 29 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*

Jun 30 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*