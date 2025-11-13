KING IVORY: Inside John Swab’s Gritty New Film with Michael Mando and James Badge Dale

Writer and director John Swab once again shines a light on the dark corners of America with “King Ivory.” The film is a searing and unflinching look at the fentanyl epidemic gripping communities nationwide. Filmed entirely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Swab was born and raised, the story unfolds in the same streets and neighborhoods that inspired his earlier work, giving every frame a haunting authenticity. Drawing from his own past and years of immersive research with addicts, law enforcement, and traffickers, Swab delivers a deeply human portrait of a crisis that transcends statistics. His approach blurs the line between documentary realism and narrative filmmaking, casting real people from the world he depicts alongside an exceptional roster of acclaimed talent.

Leading the charge are two of the industry’s most compelling actors, James Badge Dale (“The Departed,” “Iron Man 3,” “Hightown”) and Michael Mando (“Better Call Saul,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Orphan Black”). Dale stars as Tulsa narcotics officer Layne West, a man torn between duty and despair as his son becomes ensnared in addiction. Mando commands the screen as Ramón Garza, a cartel lieutenant caught between power and conscience. Their performances are raw, complex, and unforgettable, forming the emotional backbone of Swab’s gritty world.

The powerhouse ensemble also features Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Rory Cochrane (“Dazed and Confused”), Graham Greene (“Dances with Wolves”), Ritchie Coster (“The Dark Knight”), and George Carroll, whose own journey from addiction to acting mirrors the real-life authenticity that fuels Swab’s storytelling. Together, they bring depth and dimension to every layer of this sprawling underworld, from cartel boardrooms to prison yards to the families caught in between.

Swab’s mission with this powerful new film is clear. As he explains, his goal was “to avoid making a movie, and instead provide a genuine experience for anyone who’s been touched by this.” That sentiment captures both the heart and the honesty of the film, a work built on truth, empathy, and a relentless pursuit of understanding. The results speak for themselves, as “King Ivory” is one of those rare films that burrows into your mind and stays with you long after the theater lights rise.

“King Ivory” premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice International Film Festival and arrives in U.S. theaters on November 14, 2025, from Saban Films. Grounded in empathy and truth, the film stands as both a gripping crime thriller and a mirror held to a nation still grappling with the cost of addiction.

In this exclusive conversation, Michael Mando and James Badge Dale sit down with Jason Price of Icon Vs. Icon to discuss their collaboration with John Swab, the emotional weight of the subject matter, and the creative process that brought “King Ivory” to life. Watch the full interview and trailer below!

