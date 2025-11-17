Rock Legend STEPHEN PEARCY Plots Course of 2026, Inks Deal With Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR)

STEPHEN PEARCY, the unmistakable voice of RATT, has signed with Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR) for publicity as he maps out a major 2026 full of new projects and announcements.

The momentum has been building throughout 2025. Earlier this year, the singer, songwriter, and multi-platinum artist revealed that he would be reuniting with longtime bandmate Warren DeMartini for a slate of shows scheduled through 2025 and into 2026.

Says PEARCY: “So what happened—seven years since me and Warren played together—we were contacted from a promoter at M3[Rock Festival in May 2025], and he was like, ‘Well, I have this idea. Maybe we can get you guys back together and you can headline one of these nights.’ Long story short, I said, ‘Hey, whatever it takes, I’m in. Let’s see if we can make this happen.’ Well, it just happened to be the right timing for Warren to also go, ‘Hey, why not? Let’s play again.’ And here we are. Now we’re talking about writing new music in 2026, after I deliver solo record #6. It’s a whole other animal—Ratt—or should I say writing with Warren. It’s exciting, it’s what we did from day one, write.”

The reunion has already returned them to the stage. PEARCY and DeMartini performed together on November 5 at The Sands in Cancún, Mexico. DeMartini told SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk” that the show was “…absolutely fabulous…it just gets better and better and tighter and tighter. And that telepathy never left…that we had on stage going back to the early ’80s. It’s just revisiting a dream come true.”

They followed it up on November 14 with a powerful headline performance on the opening night of the KISS KRUISE: LAND-LOCKED IN VEGAS event at the Virgin Theater in Las Vegas.

ABOUT STEPHEN PEARCY

The founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT led the band to mega multi-platinum success from 1984-1991, while garnering critical acclaim for his performances, style, and uniquely salacious vocals. Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records. Beyond his acclaim in RATT, Pearcy explored other areas of interest: he’s a New York Times Best Selling author with his SEX, DRUGS, RATT ‘n’ ROLL… My Life in Rock autobiography; RATT & Mickey RATT songs have been featured in films (Academy Award winner The Wrestler, Point Break, Weird Science, The Golden Child) and television (Emmy Award-winning Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon); he created Arcade with Cinderella’s drummer, Fred Coury; starred in the Cult Horror Classic, “Camp Utopia” with Pearcy playing the notorious camp slasher and cult leader, Timothy Bach.

