ALTER BRIDGE Return With Latest Single “Playing Aces” From Their Self-Titled 8th Studio

With less than six weeks until the arrival of their eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, Alter Bridge return with their new single, “Playing Aces.” The track erupts with the band’s trademark dual-guitar firepower as Myles Kennedy (vocals, guitars), Mark Tremonti (guitars, vocals), Brian Marshall (bass), and Scott Phillips (drums) lock into the muscular groove that has defined their sound for more than two decades. Propulsive verses build into a soaring chorus anchored by Kennedy’s declaration: “If I risked it all, I hope you’ll understand that I had to play my hand…”

“Playing Aces” is available now across all digital service providers. The accompanying music video, directed by J. T. Ibanez, is out today and can be seen here.

“The term ‘Playing Aces’ ties in with the gambling analogy of risking everything regardless of how many times you have failed in life. It is a last-ditch effort to come out on top,” says Myles Kennedy.

With more than twenty years as one of rock’s most consistently acclaimed bands, Alter Bridge continue to push forward. Known for towering riffs, infectious melodies, and tight guitar interplay, the quartet will release their self-titled eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records. Physical formats are available for preorder now at https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.

The album features twelve new tracks that capture some of the group’s most compelling work. Songs like “Rue The Day,” “Disregarded,” and “Scales Are Falling” stand tall alongside staples from the Alter Bridge catalog. “Trust In Me” highlights the vocal chemistry between Kennedy and Tremonti, with Myles handling the verses and Mark commanding the chorus. They reverse roles on “Tested and Able,” one of the heaviest introductions the band has created. “Hang By a Thread” is primed for the stage, and the album closes with “Slave to Master,” the longest song Alter Bridge have ever recorded.

The first single, “Silent Divide,” continues to climb at Active Rock and has already surpassed four million views on YouTube. Longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette once again joins the band for the project, recorded over two months this spring at 5150 Studios in California and at Elvis’ studio in Florida.

Alter Bridge’s What Lies Within Tour

Jan 15 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle

Jan 17 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Jan 18 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Jan 20 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Annexet

Jan 22 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Ice Hall Black Box

Jan 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – KB Hallen

Jan 25 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle

Jan 27 – GLIWICE, POLAND – Prezero Arena Gliwice

Jan 28 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Barba Negra

Jan 30 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Gasometer

Jan 31 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Bocarski Dom

Feb 02 – ROME, ITALY – Atlantico

Feb 03 – BERGAMO, ITALY – ChorusLive Arena

Feb 05 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Hall

Feb 06 – LYON, FRANCE – Halle Tony Garnier

Feb 08 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmatazz 1

Feb 10 – LISBON, PORTUGAL – Sagres Campo Pequeno

Feb 12 – MADRID, SPAIN – Palacio Vistalegre

Feb 13 – BORDEAUX, FRANCE – Arkea Arena

Feb 15 – LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal

Feb 17 – OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY – Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Feb 18 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith

Feb 20 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith

Feb 22 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – Utilita Arena

Feb 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – AO Arena

Feb 28 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3Arena

Mar 02 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OVO Hydro

Mar 04 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The O2

Mar 05 – NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – Motorpoint Arena

Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues – TM

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – 7D/TM

Apr 28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – F/TM

Apr 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – F/TM

May 1 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino Hotel, Skyline Event Center – F/TM

May 2 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha – F/TM

May 5 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center – F/TM

May 6 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – F/TM

May 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – F

May 10 – Boston, MA – Citizen House of Blues Boston – F/TM

May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount – F/TM

May 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater – F/TM

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre – F/TM

May 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit – F/TM

May 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle – 7D/TM

May 22 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – F/TM

May 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center – F/TM

Jun 27 – CARDIFF, WALES – Blackbird Festival @ Cardiff Castle