ALTER BRIDGE Return With Latest Single “Playing Aces” From Their Self-Titled 8th Studio

With less than six weeks until the arrival of their eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, Alter Bridge return with their new single, “Playing Aces.” The track erupts with the band’s trademark dual-guitar firepower as Myles Kennedy (vocals, guitars), Mark Tremonti (guitars, vocals), Brian Marshall (bass), and Scott Phillips (drums) lock into the muscular groove that has defined their sound for more than two decades. Propulsive verses build into a soaring chorus anchored by Kennedy’s declaration: “If I risked it all, I hope you’ll understand that I had to play my hand…”
“Playing Aces” is available now across all digital service providers. The accompanying music video, directed by J. T. Ibanez, is out today and can be seen here.
“The term ‘Playing Aces’ ties in with the gambling analogy of risking everything regardless of how many times you have failed in life. It is a last-ditch effort to come out on top,” says Myles Kennedy.
With more than twenty years as one of rock’s most consistently acclaimed bands, Alter Bridge continue to push forward. Known for towering riffs, infectious melodies, and tight guitar interplay, the quartet will release their self-titled eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records. Physical formats are available for preorder now at https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.
The album features twelve new tracks that capture some of the group’s most compelling work. Songs like “Rue The Day,” “Disregarded,” and “Scales Are Falling” stand tall alongside staples from the Alter Bridge catalog. “Trust In Me” highlights the vocal chemistry between Kennedy and Tremonti, with Myles handling the verses and Mark commanding the chorus. They reverse roles on “Tested and Able,” one of the heaviest introductions the band has created. “Hang By a Thread” is primed for the stage, and the album closes with “Slave to Master,” the longest song Alter Bridge have ever recorded.
The first single, “Silent Divide,” continues to climb at Active Rock and has already surpassed four million views on YouTube. Longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette once again joins the band for the project, recorded over two months this spring at 5150 Studios in California and at Elvis’ studio in Florida.
Alter Bridge’s What Lies Within Tour
Jan 15 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle
Jan 17 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 18 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 20 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Annexet
Jan 22 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Ice Hall Black Box
Jan 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – KB Hallen
Jan 25 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle
Jan 27 – GLIWICE, POLAND – Prezero Arena Gliwice
Jan 28 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Barba Negra
Jan 30 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Gasometer
Jan 31 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Bocarski Dom
Feb 02 – ROME, ITALY – Atlantico
Feb 03 – BERGAMO, ITALY – ChorusLive Arena
Feb 05 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Hall
Feb 06 – LYON, FRANCE – Halle Tony Garnier
Feb 08 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmatazz 1
Feb 10 – LISBON, PORTUGAL – Sagres Campo Pequeno
Feb 12 – MADRID, SPAIN – Palacio Vistalegre
Feb 13 – BORDEAUX, FRANCE – Arkea Arena
Feb 15 – LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal
Feb 17 – OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY – Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Feb 18 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith
Feb 20 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith
Feb 22 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome
Feb 23 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – Utilita Arena
Feb 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – AO Arena
Feb 28 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3Arena
Mar 02 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OVO Hydro
Mar 04 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The O2
Mar 05 – NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – Motorpoint Arena
Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues – TM
Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – 7D/TM
Apr 28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – F/TM
Apr 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – F/TM
May 1 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino Hotel, Skyline Event Center – F/TM
May 2 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha – F/TM
May 5 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center – F/TM
May 6 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – F/TM
May 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – F
May 10 – Boston, MA – Citizen House of Blues Boston – F/TM
May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount – F/TM
May 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater – F/TM
May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre – F/TM
May 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit – F/TM
May 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle – 7D/TM
May 22 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – F/TM
May 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center – F/TM
Jun 27 – CARDIFF, WALES – Blackbird Festival @ Cardiff Castle
