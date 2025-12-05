JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS Light Up the Season with a Truly Outrageous “Last Christmas” Cover

JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS are kicking off the holiday season with a vibrant new cover of Wham!’s classic hit, “Last Christmas,” now streaming across all major platforms — CLICK HERE . The release continues Hasbro’s celebration of the brand’s 40th anniversary and gives fans a fresh flash of the fearless pop energy that made Jem an icon.

Fans can also watch the music video, which features Britta Phillips, the original singing voice of Jem, whose radiant performance recaptures the character’s bold and timeless spirit. Packed with bright pop production and lush harmonies, this new version transforms the familiar tale of heartbreak into a burst of holiday excitement.

The celebration continues with the newly released “JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS” Re-Recorded 40th Anniversary Deluxe Album, offering refreshed versions of fan-favorite tracks that honor the legacy while introducing the magic to a new generation. Now available – Click Here!

Jem season has officially arrived, and it is truly outrageous.