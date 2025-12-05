STANLEY SIMMONS Debut with “Body Down,” a Modern Folk-Americana Breakthrough from Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons

Stanley Simmons, the new folk + Americana duo formed by lifelong friends Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, have released their debut single “Body Down” today via ONErpm. A bold first artistic statement, the track channels the ageless energy of Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, and the great songwriting architects of the 60s and 70s – while introducing a sound that feels sharply modern in the footsteps of Harry Styles’ first album and Noah Kahan.

Though the two have been close since childhood – raised on the road by their fathers, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS – the idea of collaborating musically never crossed their minds. That changed in December 2024, when an impromptu Instagram reel brought them together in front of microphones for the first time.

“We were shocked,” the band recalls. “The chemistry was instant. The way our voices locked together… it was undeniable.”

What began as a casual moment quickly evolved. By February 2025, Evan and Nick tried writing together – again, just for fun – and lightning struck twice. Stanley Simmons was born. The pair soon realized they had stumbled into the project each had always hoped to make: a return to something expressive and organic, driven by musicianship, storytelling, and emotion.

Early bedroom demos caught the attention of legendary producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Fleetwood Mac, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Dave Matthews), who immediately signed on to produce the duo’s debut full-length record and stepped into the role of manager.

Written during a relaxed afternoon with longtime friend Jacob Bunton (Emmy-winning composer and songwriter for Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler, Smokey Robinson, Akon, The Doors, Billy Idol), “Body Down” came together almost miraculously fast. “To me, ‘Body Down’ is really a spiritual song about resilience and the staying power of human creativity. We all grapple with the unknown, and to me music is immortality,” says Stanley. “It’s a bridge that lets us speak across time and cultures; something that allows us to connect even long after we’re gone.”

“Making things is medicine, and I think it always has been,” Simmons goes on to say. “Evan and I are both big fans of roots and Americana music for that reason, and we like to reference it whenever possible. ‘Body Down’ contains a deliberate nod to the traditional blues line ‘ain’t no grave can hold my body down’ – carried through generations from Claude Ely to Bozie Sturdivant to Johnny Cash to Led Zeppelin to Hozier. While it originally referenced the rapture, we use it as an expression of resilience – that something meaningful can endure through solidarity, even when the world feels hostile or uncertain.”

“Body Down” stands as a thunderous introduction to Stanley Simmons: music built on history yet unbound by it – steeped in timeless DNA, shaped by fearless modern storytelling, and powered by two artists with passion, pedigree, and an undeniable musical connection. Fans can expect more new music from Stanley Simmons in 2026.

