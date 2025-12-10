DES ROCS Unveils Dates For Highly Anticipated 2026 North American Headline Tour

New York’s own DES ROCS is kicking off 2026 in a big way with his first tour of the year, launching March 17 in Atlanta, GA and wrapping on April 22 with a triumphant hometown blowout in NYC. The 23-date coast to coast run promises the kind of unforgettable live experience Des Rocs has built his name on.

“This will be the most electric tour we’ve ever done,” says Des. “Every night we’ll be pouring our hearts out and pushing the energy to the absolute limit. We’re going to give people the experience they’ll never forget.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get Tickets Here!

Fresh off the release of his high-octane new single “The Juice” Des Rocs is stepping into 2026 with major momentum. Consequence says the track captures his rebellious spirit better than ever. His debut single “This Land,” featured as the theme song for Borderlands 4, continues its steady climb into the Top 20 at rock radio, adding even more heat to an already explosive year ahead.

DES ROCS 2026 TOUR DATES:

March 17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

March 18 St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

March 19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

March 21 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

March 24 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 25 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

March 27 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

March 28 Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel

March 29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

March 31 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

April 1 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

April 3 Portland, OR @ The Get Down

April 4 Seattle, WA @ Hidden Hall

April 5 Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory – Spokane

April 7 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise

April 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis

April 11 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

April 14 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

April 15 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 17 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

April 18 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

April 19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 21 Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium Upstairs

April 22 New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

ABOUT DES ROCS:

Des Rocs aka Danny Rocco, is a fourth-generation New Yorker on a mission to bring back the glory days of rock. Since his latest debut, he has amassed over half a billion streams and more than one million monthly listeners, establishing himself as one of the most exciting and innovative rock artists of his generation. Known for his electrifying live performances, Des has toured the world, headlined sold-out shows, and shared stages with iconic acts including Muse, Bring Me the Horizon, The Cult and The Rolling Stones. With a rapidly growing global fanbase of over 300k followers, Des Rocs continues to push boundaries in both sound and vision. The debut single “This Land,” from his forthcoming 2026 album, is also the theme song in Borderlands 4. His music was made for stadiums and is featured across ESPN, including the 2025 World Series. UFC President Dana White named Des Rocs his favorite artist on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast and features his music at all UFC events. Beyond his own catalog, Des has written and produced for other artists, including “Break Free” for ZAYN (formerly of One Direction) He recently designed a custom guitar with Aviator, inspired by Brian May and Prince. Guitar World magazine says “The Rocket” might be 2025’s wildest guitar build.

FOLLOW DES ROCS:

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Spotify

TikTok