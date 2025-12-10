DES ROCS Unveils Dates For Highly Anticipated 2026 North American Headline Tour

New York’s own DES ROCS is kicking off 2026 in a big way with his first tour of the year, launching March 17 in Atlanta, GA and wrapping on April 22 with a triumphant hometown blowout in NYC. The 23-date coast to coast run promises the kind of unforgettable live experience Des Rocs has built his name on.
“This will be the most electric tour we’ve ever done,” says Des. “Every night we’ll be pouring our hearts out and pushing the energy to the absolute limit. We’re going to give people the experience they’ll never forget.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get Tickets Here!
Fresh off the release of his high-octane new single “The Juice” Des Rocs is stepping into 2026 with major momentum. Consequence says the track captures his rebellious spirit better than ever. His debut single “This Land,” featured as the theme song for Borderlands 4, continues its steady climb into the Top 20 at rock radio, adding even more heat to an already explosive year ahead.
DES ROCS 2026 TOUR DATES:
March 17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
March 18 St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
March 19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
March 21 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
March 24 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Cambridge Room
March 25 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room
March 27 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
March 28 Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel
March 29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
March 31 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
April 1 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
April 3 Portland, OR @ The Get Down
April 4 Seattle, WA @ Hidden Hall
April 5 Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory – Spokane
April 7 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise
April 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis
April 11 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
April 14 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
April 15 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
April 17 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
April 18 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
April 19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 21 Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium Upstairs
April 22 New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
ABOUT DES ROCS:
Des Rocs aka Danny Rocco, is a fourth-generation New Yorker on a mission to bring back the glory days of rock. Since his latest debut, he has amassed over half a billion streams and more than one million monthly listeners, establishing himself as one of the most exciting and innovative rock artists of his generation. Known for his electrifying live performances, Des has toured the world, headlined sold-out shows, and shared stages with iconic acts including Muse, Bring Me the Horizon, The Cult and The Rolling Stones. With a rapidly growing global fanbase of over 300k followers, Des Rocs continues to push boundaries in both sound and vision. The debut single “This Land,” from his forthcoming 2026 album, is also the theme song in Borderlands 4. His music was made for stadiums and is featured across ESPN, including the 2025 World Series. UFC President Dana White named Des Rocs his favorite artist on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast and features his music at all UFC events. Beyond his own catalog, Des has written and produced for other artists, including “Break Free” for ZAYN (formerly of One Direction) He recently designed a custom guitar with Aviator, inspired by Brian May and Prince. Guitar World magazine says “The Rocket” might be 2025’s wildest guitar build.
