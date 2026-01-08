BLACK VEIL BRIDES Launch the New Year With Powerful New Single “Certainty”

Black Veil Brides — comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton, and drummer Christian Coma — are ushering in the new year with the release of their dynamic and emotionally charged anthem, “Certainty,” delivered with a powerful music video.

The single will appear on the band’s upcoming album — due for release via Spinefarm later this year — and is available now on all digital service providers HERE.

“The concept of ‘Certainty’ is central to this record and appears throughout the album,” explains Biersack. “The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making. When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today’s political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record.”

To coincide with the release, Black Veil Brides have unveiled a striking new music video for “Certainty,” directed by George Gallardo Kattah (Chelsea Wolfe, Maneskin) and filmed while the band was on tour in Colombia. Featuring stunning cinematography and an intensity reminiscent of an A24 motion picture, the video mirrors the song’s themes. Further, it exemplifies the bold visual identity Black Veil Brides have cultivated throughout their career.

The music video can be seen HERE.

Biersack adds, “This was the final song written and recorded for the album. It started from an idea Jake sent over, and it came together quickly over the course of a few days. It felt essential both narratively and musically, capturing the overall tone of what we’re aiming for. The music video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah and his team in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of our favorites we’ve ever done. His interpretation of fear and pride as biblical twins is stunning, and the visuals are incredible.”

More information on Black Veil Brides seventh studio album will be available soon.