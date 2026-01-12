“Pretty in Pink” Turns 40: Classic 80s Romance Returns to Theaters for Valentine’s Day!

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, relive the essential 80s romance comedy Pretty in Pink over this Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day—back on the big screen from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide.

From its stellar cast lead by Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy, James Spader and Jon Cryer to its memorable 80s soundtrack, audiences nationwide can relive the romance, the heartbreak, and the unforgettable style of this coming-of-age comedy that captured the spirit of an era. This 40thAnniversary showing features a “Filmmaker Focus” bonus featurette with Pretty in Pink Director Howard Deutch recollecting the movie’s production and lasting impact.Tickets are on sale now, for showtimes from February 13–16.

“For Generation X, Pretty in Pink captured the imaginations and hearts of moviegoers, and that legacy lives on today—forty years later—for movie lovers of all ages” said

Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom is thrilled to return the movie to the big screen, newly remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4K film transfer supervised by director Howard Deutch.”

Tickets for Pretty in Pink 40th Anniversary are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment.

About Pretty in Pink

Teen sensations Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club) and Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo’s Fire) drew rave reviews for their starring performances in this hit love story executive produced and written by John Hughes (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles). Andie is a high school girl from the other side of town. Blane’s the wealthy heartthrob who asks her to prom. But as fast as their romance builds, it’s threatened by the painful reality of peer pressure. From its bittersweet story to its hip New Wave soundtrack, the film features great supporting performances from Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, and James Spader.