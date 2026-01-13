CANADA SHORE: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Takes the Party North in New Paramount+ Reality Series!

Paramount+ has announced that legendary “JERSEY SHORE” original cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will bring her unmistakable energy north, making several guest appearances during the first season of “CANADA SHORE,” premiering January 22 on Paramount+ in all global markets.

Bringing her signature sparkle to the “CANADA SHORE” house, Snooki will party with the new cast, assign job duties, and share her hard-earned Shore wisdom across multiple episodes as the Canadian roomies navigate a summer of chaos, hookups, and unforgettable memories.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

When Snooki is not in the house, Kelowna native Dane Rupert, also known as the Prince of Kelowna, will serve as her eyes and ears on the ground, keeping the roomies working and the mayhem flowing.

Like the original “JERSEY SHORE,” “CANADA SHORE” brings together 10 larger-than-life singles from across the country, all living together on the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, British Columbia. Between late nights and hard partying, the group forms deep bonds, clashes under pressure, and grows into an unpredictable family.

The cast was selected from a nationwide casting call and filmed during the summer in Kelowna, with the new season marking their official debut to audiences across Canada and beyond.

The “CANADA SHORE” cast includes Bauer, Christopher, Emmett, Emmy, Ethan, Gizelle, Isaiah, Keyaira, Lila, and Ryleigh, representing cities coast to coast.

Bauer, 22

City: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

IG: @bauerswystun

TikTok: @bauerswystun

Christopher, 22

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @christopher.brownn

TikTok: @itschristopherbrown_

Emmett, 25

City: Vancouver, British Columbia

IG: @emett_watson

TikTok: @bleach_boayy

Emmy, 21

City: Fredericton, NB

IG: @emmysharpe

TikTok: @emmysharpe

Ethan

City: Newmarket, Ontario

IG: @ethanmayz

TikTok: @ethanmayz

Gizelle, 25

City: Mississauga, Ontario

IG: @gizelleemariee

TikTok: @girlfromtheislands

Isaiah, 26

City: Calgary, Alberta

IG: @50gold_60platinum

Keyaira, 23

City: Halifax, Nova Scotia

IG: @keysnow_

TikTok: @keyairasnow

Lila, 20

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @lilaromanin

TikTok: @lilaromanin

Ryleigh, 25

City: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

IG: @ryleighgregory

TikTok: @rygregs

Fans can also revisit classic Shore moments on Pluto TV’s MTV Jersey Shore Channel, which offers nonstop episodes to get viewers ready for the Canadian spin-off. The first episode of “CANADA SHORE” will also be available for free sampling on Pluto TV beginning January 22.

“CANADA SHORE” is the first-ever Canadian installment of the global MTV Shore franchise. Produced by Insight Productions and filmed on location in British Columbia, the series continues the legacy of a format that has spawned 18 international spin-offs, including recent additions “AUSSIE SHORE” and “FRENCHIE SHORE.”

Paramount+ in Canada remains the home for all seasons of “JERSEY SHORE” and “JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION,” along with “AUSSIE SHORE,” “ACAPULCO SHORE,” and a growing lineup of Shore-related series arriving throughout January.