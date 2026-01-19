RIKKI ROCKETT Announces 40th Anniversary Tribute to POISON’s “Look What the Cat Dragged In” With ROCKETT MAFIA!

Founding Poison drummer Rikki Rockett announces his plans to do a tribute performance of Poison’s Look What the Cat Dragged In with the Rockett Mafia. This year marks the album’s 40th anniversary, which features the hits “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action,” “Cry Tough,” and the album’s namesake “Look What the Cat Dragged in.”

“Playing Poison’s first album with the Rockett Mafia is a full-circle moment for me,” says Rikki Rockett. “It’s raw, it’s fun, and it’s exactly how those songs were meant to be heard. Celebrating the 40th anniversary is really about giving the fans a chance to relive that moment with us.”

This is a historic moment for all Poison fans, as this is the first time that Look What the Cat Dragged In is going to be played in its entirety. Rockett’s involvement with the performance creates a unique and authentic experience that will electrify the rock scene with the Rockett Mafia while honoring Poison’s legacy.

Concert dates are still being finalized. To stay up to date, follow the Rocket Maffia on social media and visit their official website here: www.rockettmafia.com