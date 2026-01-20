Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors Unite For 2026 Summer Tour

Blues Traveler, who last year celebrated 30 years since the single release of their GRAMMY® Award–winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around,” a milestone highlighted in a Rolling Stone interview with frontman John Popper, will join Gin Blossoms for this highly anticipated 2026 summer run. Gin Blossoms’ quadruple-platinum album “New Miserable Experience” helped define ’90s alternative radio and remains a cornerstone of the era.

Returning from last year’s lineup, the tour also features legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, who are commemorating the 35th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” home to the chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Two Princes.”

Ticket on-sales begin Friday, January 23 at 10am local time, with the exception of select dates. For complete details and ticket information, visit the official Blues Traveler or Gin Blossoms websites.

For Blues Traveler, the tour represents a celebration of long-standing friendships forged on the road. “It’s rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience,” says John Popper. Reflecting on last summer’s run with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms, Popper notes the shared history with Spin Doctors and the fresh chemistry discovered with Gin Blossoms, ultimately inspiring the bands to bring the show to markets they missed last year.

That excitement carries over from guitarist Chan Kinchla, who adds, “Back by popular demand. We had such a blast last summer with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors and all of you beautiful people that we decided to bring the tour to the half of the country we missed. Can’t wait for another amazing summer.”

Members of Gin Blossoms echoed the sentiment. Vocalist Robin Wilson called the repeat run a testament to the strength of the lineup, while guitarist Jesse Valenzuela summed it up simply: “Let’s do it again, part deux.” Guitarist Scott Johnson added that the pairing with Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors is “the best package we have ever been a part of.”

For Spin Doctors, the return speaks volumes. Frontman Chris Barron noted how rare it is for the same tour to return two summers in a row, calling it “the ticket of the summer,” while drummer Aaron Comess teased fans with promises of collaborations, hit songs, and extended jams.

2026 Tour Dates

July 2026

07/06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

07/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

07/10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

07/16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom

07/17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

07/28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 2026

08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

08/04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

08/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)

08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

08/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

08/18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA

08/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

08/27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

08/28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 2026

09/01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

09/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

09/08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival

09/12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

09/19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium