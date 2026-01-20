Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors Unite For 2026 Summer Tour

Blues Traveler, who last year celebrated 30 years since the single release of their GRAMMY® Award–winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around,” a milestone highlighted in a Rolling Stone interview with frontman John Popper, will join Gin Blossoms for this highly anticipated 2026 summer run. Gin Blossoms’ quadruple-platinum album “New Miserable Experience” helped define ’90s alternative radio and remains a cornerstone of the era.
Returning from last year’s lineup, the tour also features legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, who are commemorating the 35th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” home to the chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Two Princes.”
Ticket on-sales begin Friday, January 23 at 10am local time, with the exception of select dates. For complete details and ticket information, visit the official Blues Traveler or Gin Blossoms websites.
For Blues Traveler, the tour represents a celebration of long-standing friendships forged on the road. “It’s rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience,” says John Popper. Reflecting on last summer’s run with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms, Popper notes the shared history with Spin Doctors and the fresh chemistry discovered with Gin Blossoms, ultimately inspiring the bands to bring the show to markets they missed last year.
That excitement carries over from guitarist Chan Kinchla, who adds, “Back by popular demand. We had such a blast last summer with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors and all of you beautiful people that we decided to bring the tour to the half of the country we missed. Can’t wait for another amazing summer.”
Members of Gin Blossoms echoed the sentiment. Vocalist Robin Wilson called the repeat run a testament to the strength of the lineup, while guitarist Jesse Valenzuela summed it up simply: “Let’s do it again, part deux.” Guitarist Scott Johnson added that the pairing with Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors is “the best package we have ever been a part of.”
For Spin Doctors, the return speaks volumes. Frontman Chris Barron noted how rare it is for the same tour to return two summers in a row, calling it “the ticket of the summer,” while drummer Aaron Comess teased fans with promises of collaborations, hit songs, and extended jams.
2026 Tour Dates
July 2026
-
07/06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
-
07/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
-
07/10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live
-
07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
-
07/16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom
-
07/17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
-
07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
-
07/28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines
-
07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
-
07/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 2026
-
08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
-
08/04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
-
08/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
-
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)
-
08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
-
08/12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
-
08/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
-
08/15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
-
08/18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA
-
08/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
-
08/27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion
-
08/28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
-
08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 2026
-
09/01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
-
09/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
-
09/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
-
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
-
09/08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
-
09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
-
09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival
-
09/12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
-
09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
-
09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
-
09/18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
-
09/19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.