SEVENDUST Reveal 15th Studio Album “ONE,” Out May 1 via Napalm Records

Currently blazing their way across Europe opening for Alter Bridge, GRAMMY® Award–nominated metal icons Sevendust have announced their 15th studio album, ONE. The highly anticipated release from the quintet—Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar), John Connolly (guitar), Vince Hornsby (bass), and Morgan Rose (drums)—arrives May 1st via Napalm Records.

Building on their unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, ONE proves why Sevendust remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track “One” to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of “Misdirection,” the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only Sevendust can deliver. Tracks such as “Is This The Real You” and “We Won” stand confidently alongside the band’s most iconic material. The first music from ONE will be released soon, and the album is available for pre-order now: http://lnk.to/Sevendust-One.

The track listing for ONE is:

1) One

2) Unbreakable

3) Is This The Real You

4) Threshold

5) We Won

6) Construct

7) Bright Side

8) The Drop

9) Blood Price

10) Misdirection

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, Sevendust are preparing to hit the road in support of One. Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, IL, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, TN. Atreyu, Fire From The Gods, and American Adrenaline will join as support. The band will also open for Alter Bridge at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, GA, and May 21 in Nashville, TN. Additionally, Sevendust will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.

Sevendust 2026 US Tour Dates

Thu, Apr 16 – Carterville, IL – Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

Fri, Apr 17 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Sat, Apr 18 – Larchwood, IA – Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Mon, Apr 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue, Apr 21 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Wed, Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Fri, Apr 24 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Sat, Apr 25 – Destin, FL – Club LA

Sun, Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue, Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Wed, Apr 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Fri, May 1 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat, May 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Mon, May 4 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

Tue, May 5 – Springfield, MO – The Regency LIve

Wed, May 6 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall

Fri, May 8 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

Sat, May 9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Mon, May 11 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Tue, May 12 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Thu, May 14 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri, May 15 – Columbus OH – Sonic Temple

Sat, May 16 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Sun, May 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Tue, May 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Wed, May 20 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Thu, May 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

* Opening for Alter Bridge

About Sevendust:

For over three decades, Sevendust have made countless fans feel a part of something special. The group’s community isn’t passive. Members of the “7D Army” make a very active commitment to being part of this family—as evinced by sold-out shows worldwide and innumerable tattoos of the band’s logo and lyrics. Since 1994, the iconic Atlanta quintet have quietly built a legacy without parallel, encompassing sales of nearly eight million albums, a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Metal Performance,” three Top 15 entries on the Billboard 200, hundreds of millions of streams, and the fierce loyalty of millions of listeners in every corner of the globe. Along the way, they’ve shined as an outlier equally comfortable on tracks with either members of Deftones, Creed, and Periphery or Xzibit and Daughtry. V13 spotlighted it with a cover story, Consequence hailed the music as “hard-hitting,” and Guitar World marveled at how, “more than 25 years after releasing their gold-selling self-titled debut, Sevendust’s music still has plenty of bite.” Speaking to their longevity, they notably notched their biggest radio success to date with “Everything” in 2024, netting a career-high entry on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. However, the guys really delivered for their diehard base with 2026’s ONE [Napalm Records]. Sevendust’s 15th full-length LP forges ten simultaneously lean and gut-punching tracks out of gargantuan riffs, seismic grooves, and signature soul-stirring hooks. Rallying together around a common goal as bandmates and brothers, Lajon Witherspoon [vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums] have crafted a body of work that both day-one devotees and new fans alike can hold onto forever.

Website: www.sevendust.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sevendustofficial

X: https://x.com/Sevendust

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sevendustofficial/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsevendust

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OfficialSevendust