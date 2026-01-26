KID CUDI Announces “The Rebel Ragers Tour” With M.I.A., BIG BOI, and More!

Grammy-Award winning rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi has announced ‘The Rebel Ragers Tour’, hitting over 30 cities in North America featuring special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton across select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 28 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ and continues with stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 27.

The Rebel Ragers Tour spans the full scope of Cudi’s discography, celebrating his evolution from early breakthrough records like “Day ’N’ Nite” and “Mr. Rager” to fan favorites that have shaped more than a decade of cultural impact. The tour also includes music from his latest release “Free”, alongside recent standouts like the viral track “Maui Wowie,” connecting longtime fans and new listeners through a powerful live experience.

Beyond music, Kid Cudi continues to expand his creative reach, celebrating New York Times Best Seller status for his memoir Cudi and stepping onto a different stage with his recent stand-up comedy debut at Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica, CA. Furthering his multi-disciplinary artistry, Cudi is set to debut his first visual art exhibition, Echoes of the Past, in Paris showcasing original works.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local. Citi and Mastercard presales will follow on Tuesday, January 27 at 11am local (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the ‘The Rebel Ragers Tour’. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 11am local time until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canada dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 11am local time through Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time.

Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) will donate $1 per ticket sold to The Big Bro Foundation. The Big Bro Foundation works to guide, uplift, and empower youth—especially Black youth—who are facing mental health challenges. No portion of the purchase price is tax?deductible. For more information, visit BigBroFoundation.org.

VIP PACKAGES:

Kid Cudi: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Kid Cudi, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE REBEL RAGERS 2026 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^

Wed Apr 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^

Sat May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion#^

Tue May 05 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^

Wed May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^

Fri May 08 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena+#^

Sat May 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^

Tue May 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^

Wed May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center+#^

Sat May 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +# ^

Tue May 19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^

Sat May 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^

Tue May 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre+#^

Wed May 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+#^

Sat May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+#^

Tue Jun 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^

Wed Jun 03 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre+#^

Fri Jun 05 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center+#%

Sat Jun 06 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%

Mon Jun 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%

Wed Jun 10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+#%

Fri Jun 12 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD+#*

Sat Jun 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

Tue Jun 16 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre+#*

Fri Jun 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena+#*

Sat Jun 20 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater+#*

Tue Jun 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*

Fri Jun 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena+#*

Sat Jun 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

+with special guest M.I.A

#with special guest Big Boi

^with special guest A-Trak

%with special guest me n ü

*with special guest Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton