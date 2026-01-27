BLACK VEIL BRIDES Reveal Dates For 2026 North American Tour

After making headlines 2 weeks ago with the release of their latest single “Certainty,” Black Veil Brides are announcing their first headline tour of North America for 2026. The band comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton, and drummer Christian Coma will be hitting the road with From Ashes To New, TX2, and As December Falls in support.

The 24-city trek kicks of April 25th in Riverside, CA and wraps on May 30th in Worcester, MA. The tour will make stops in Seattle, WA (April 28), Houston, TX (May 5), Detroit, MI (May 17) and New York, NY (May 28) to name a few.

TICKETS: Tickets and VIP packages will first be available via an artist presale beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 12 pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, January 30 at 10 am local time at https://www.blackveilbrides.net.

Black Veil Brides 2026 Tour Dates

Apr 25: Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium ^

Apr 26: Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort #

Apr 28: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

Apr 30: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union ^

May 01: Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^

May 02: Omaha, NE @ ASTRO #

May 04: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

May 05: Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

May 06: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec ^

May 08: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

May 09: Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

May 11: Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

May 12: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva #

May 14: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore ^

May 15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

May 16: Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

May 17: Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

May 19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

May 21: Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

May 22: Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre ^

May 23: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

May 25: Toronto, ON @ History ^

May 26: Montreal, QC @ M-Telus ^

May 28: New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square ^

May 29: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore ^

May 30: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

^ Promoted by Live Nation

* Festival appearance

# Not a Live Nation date

Black Veil Brides ushered in the new year with the release of their powerful new single and music video, “Certainty.” The song received critical and fan acclaim when it was released and has been streamed over 4-million times in just 2 weeks across all platforms. The video – directed by George Gallardo Kattah (Chelsea Wolfe, Maneskin) – has been viewed over 2.8 million times in just 2 weeks.

Biersack explained at time of release, “This was the final song written and recorded for the album. It started from an idea Jake sent over, and it came together quickly over the course of a few days. It felt essential both narratively and musically, capturing the overall tone of what we’re aiming for. The music video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah and his team in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of our favorites we’ve ever done. His interpretation of fear and pride as biblical twins is stunning, and the visuals are incredible.”

“The concept of ‘Certainty’ is central to this record and appears throughout the album,” explains Biersack. “The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making. When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today’s political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record.”

The single is available now on all digital service providers here: https://blackveilbrides.lnk.to/Certainty.

More information on Black Veil Brides 7th studio album will be available soon.