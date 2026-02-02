POST MALONE & JELLY ROLL Announce ‘The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2’

9x diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone and 3x GRAMMY® award-winning entertainer Jelly Roll are set to return to the road with Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2, continuing the momentum of their record-breaking stadium run. The undeniable chemistry between Post and Jelly Roll proved to be a defining force on last year’s tour, making it one of the most talked-about live pairings in touring. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post with Jelly Roll will once again take their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals across North America this summer, delivering the BIG ASS live experience night after night.

The tour will also hit some of the most prominent college football stadiums across the U.S., including:

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks

Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, home of the Iowa State Cyclones

Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX, home of the UTEP Miners

McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, home of the Baylor University Bears

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, home of the LSU Tigers

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, home of the Ole Miss Rebels

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, home of the UCONN Huskies

Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT, home of the University of Montana Grizzlies

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Utah Utes

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, home of University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

Produced by Live Nation, The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 continues Post’s highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million. The new run builds on that success, bringing Post and Jelly back together with a career-spanning set featuring chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and the signature BIG ASS production that has become a must-see live event.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound and standout songwriting to stadium stages across the run. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the BIG ASS footprint across key North American markets.

TICKETS: To participate in the Post Malone Artist Presale on Friday, February 6 at 10 AM local time, fans must sign up at https://livemu.sc/postmalone by Wednesday, February 4 at 11:59 PM ET/8:59 PM PT. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites, but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed — access is tied directly to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. Additional presales, including Citi and American Express (details below), will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Tuesday, February 10 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. shows beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10 AM local time through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for Canada shows beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10 AM local time through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 PM local time.

VIP PACKAGES:

Post Malone: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, collectible Post Malone concert chair, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Jelly Roll: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a premium reserved seat, VIP-exclusive Jelly Roll gift item, commemorative Jelly Roll VIP laminate & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR PART 2 DATES:

Fri Apr 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival*

Sun Apr 26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Music Festival*

Wed May 13 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Sat May 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Boots In The Park Festival*

Tue May 19 – Waco, TX – McLane Stadium

Sat May 23 – Baton Rouge, LA – Tiger Stadium

Tue May 26 – Birmingham, AL – Protective Stadium

Fri May 29 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Sun May 31 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam*

Fri Jun 05 – Oxford, MS – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sun Jun 07 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Fest*

Tue Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Fri Jun 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Tue Jun 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sat Jun 20 – Wildwood, NJ – Barefoot Country Music Festival*

Mon Jun 22 – East Hartford, CT – Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Thu Jun 25 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

Sat Jun 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Tue Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sat Jul 11 – Fayetteville, AR – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Wed Jul 15 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Fri Jul 17 – Ames, IA – Jack Trice Stadium

Tue Jul 21 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Fri Jul 24 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Tue Jul 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

*Festival appearance

^ Without Jelly Roll