“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Returns for Season 13 on HBO This February

The HBO Original series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER returns for its 13th season on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

A satirical, meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the series features the show’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues. Shot in New York, this season will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

The weekly series has received 32 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for the tenth consecutive year. It’s also been honored with three Peabody Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, eight Writers Guild Awards and nine consecutive PGA Awards.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.