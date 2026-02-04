Rock Legend STEPHEN PEARCY Announces Initial Dates For “The Undercover Tour”

As he continues to lay down tracks for his upcoming sixth solo album, STEPHEN PEARCY—the voice of RATT—has announced his initial tour dates for 2026. Billed as “The Undercover Tour,” the itinerary will be highlighted by performances with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DiMartini—his longtime bandmate in RATT and current touring partner—under the Pearcy/DiMartini moniker. The first date of 2026 is a Pearcy/DiMartini show on February 26 at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA. Thedates are below and listed HERE.

PEARCY recently performed with DiMartini on January 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles at the Metal Hall of Fame event honoring DeMartini where he was saluted as a Sunset Strip Inductee—an award PEARCY himself received in 2020.

At the upcoming shows, PEARCY is offering a highly personalized post-show VIP Meet N Greet experience where fans can interact with him, get their personal collectibles signed, and take home exclusive memorabilia. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase because limited tickets are available. For all the details, go HERE.

PEARCY is also inviting fans who sign up for his Patreon into his life at home and on tour. “This is real life, Rock & Roll, and Raw access—moments that don’t make it on social media—and I’m opening the door wide,” he says. “It’s where the real story lives.” For details, go HERE. And starting next week, special guest artists will be joining PEARCY in the studio, and subscribers can see it all in real time, exclusively on Patreon.

Meanwhile, PEARCY’s recent appearance on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent OthersPodcast is continuing to be widely viewed. Since it debuted on January 7, Pearcy’s appearance has generated staggering 600,000 views across four video clips, making it the fastest-rising and highest-performing podcast release on the platform to date. Watch the interview HERE. This past Sunday night (2/1) Corgan unleashed a special performance—which included his interpretation of RATT’s 1983 single “You Think You’re Tough” from their debut EP—at the Steven Tyler 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium.

PEARCY—the vocal powerhouse, prolific songwriter, seasoned entrepreneur, and indefatigable force of nature— remains hyper focused on the recording of a new album, which is set for release later this year and will include a long list of guest stars. He recently sat down for a Q&A answering a wide range of questions in a voice uniquely his. Read it HERE.

STEPHEN PEARCY’S “THE UNDERCOVER TOUR”

^Thursday, February 26 – Highland, CA – Rockageddon at Yaamava’ Theater

+Saturday, May 9 – Tulare, CA – Adventist Health Amphitheater

+Friday, May 29 – Davenport, IA – River City Casino

+Sunday, May 31 – Lake Charles, LA – L’Auberge Casino Resort

+Saturday, Jun 13 – West Salem, WI – Maple Grove Venue

^Friday, Aug 21 – Gatlinburg, TN – Gatlinburg

^Sunday, Aug 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Café

^ PEARCY/DEMARTINI

+ STEPHEN PEARCY SOLO

ABOUT STEPHEN PEARCY

The founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT led the band to mega multi-platinum success from 1984-1991, while garnering critical acclaim for his performances, style, and uniquely salacious vocals. Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records. Beyond his acclaim in RATT, Pearcy explored other areas of interest: he’s a New York Times Best Selling author with his SEX, DRUGS, RATT ‘n’ ROLL… My Life in Rock autobiography; RATT & Mickey RATT songs have been featured in films (Academy Award winner The Wrestler, Point Break, Weird Science, The Golden Child) and television (Emmy Award-winning Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon); he created Arcade with Cinderella’s drummer, Fred Coury; starred in the Cult Horror Classic, “Camp Utopia” with Pearcy playing the notorious camp slasher and cult leader, Timothy Bach.

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | X | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE