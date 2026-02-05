Indie Drama “All Is Fine in ’89” Brings the Last Party of the Decade to VOD March 3rd!

Westona Pictures has announced the official March 3 VOD release of All is Fine in ’89, the indie coming-of-age drama written and directed by Matthew Lupis.

Set on the day the Berlin Wall falls, All is Fine in ’89 follows the intersecting lives of four students and two teachers at Romano High as the final field party of the decade unfolds. What begins as a night of freedom and celebration quickly becomes a turning point, with lines drawn, boundaries crossed, and lives changed forever.

Paying homage to classic 1980s coming-of-age films like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, along with evergreen favorites such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Dazed and Confused, the film captures the emotional crossroads of high school life as teenagers step out of familiar hallways and into the uncertainty of adulthood.

That personal transition mirrors a larger cultural shift as America moves from the neon-soaked, Reagan-era 1980s into the post-Cold War 1990s under President George H.W. Bush. Through memorable characters and a night that refuses to stay contained, All is Fine in ’89 explores the excitement, confusion, and emotional volatility of a generation standing at the edge of change.

Beginning March 3, audiences across North America will be able to rent or own All is Fine in ’89 on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

“As a storyteller, I’ve always been fascinated by moments in history that define generations,” shares writer/director Matthew Lupis. “This film captures a time when America was on the brink of change and we wanted to explore how that impacted the lives of our characters at Romano High.” Co-producer and lead actor Adam Lupis added, “Bringing All is Fine in ’89 to life has been an incredibly rewarding journey. It’s more than just a film about a specific year—it’s about the universal experience of navigating adolescence amid societal shifts. I’m proud to have been a part of this project that resonates so deeply with our shared nostalgia and growth.”

Synopsis: “All is Fine in ’89” follows a group of Romano High School students and teachers on the night of the last field party of the decade. Set during the historic fall of the Berlin Wall, the film blends teenage humor and nostalgia with serious themes of identity, relationships and personal struggle. As the night unfolds, the characters face emotional challenges and life changing moments that force them to confront adulthood sooner than expected. The story captures both the excitement of youth and the uncertainty of the future during a time of cultural change.