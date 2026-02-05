SKID ROW Launches Global Search for New Lead Singer Ahead of 40th Anniversary

Legendary hard rock band Skid Row has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with USA company Sweetwater, the world’s leading online retailer of musical instruments and pro-audio equipment, to search worldwide for their next lead vocalist. The collaboration invites singers from around the world to audition for the opportunity to front one of rock’s most enduring and respected bands.

In 2026, Skid Row marks its 40th anniversary. Over four decades, the band has delivered some of hard rock’s most iconic anthems, including “18 and Life”, “I Remember You”, “Monkey Business” and “Youth Gone Wild”. With multi-platinum albums, chart-topping releases, and a global touring legacy, the band has remained a defining force in rock music. Now, Skid Row is opening the door to a new era—seeking a vocalist who can honor their legacy and shape the future.

“This is not a contest or a gimmick,” the band emphasizes. “It’s a genuine search for the right voice, presence, and authenticity to carry Skid Row forward.”

Formed in New Jersey, Skid Row quickly rose to prominence with their self-titled debut album, followed by Slave to the Grind, which made history as the first heavy metal album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Beyond commercial success, the band built a reputation for uncompromising live performances and shared stages with some of the biggest names in rock.

“I first saw Skid Row play in New Jersey before they were signed, and they totally blew me away with the sheer quality of their songs, and the infectious high-energy of their performance,” commented Sweetwater’s resident rocker and content creator Nick Bowcott. “We at Sweetwater are excited to partner with the group to host this once in a lifetime opportunity”

Over the years, Skid Row’s music has continued to evolve, resonating across generations. Recent performances featuring guest vocalists—including standout appearances by Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale—have reinforced the timeless power of the band’s catalog and its ability to transcend eras. Today, their songs still light up arenas, films, playlists, social media and radio waves, proving that Skid Row’s blend of ferocity and melody has stood the test of time.

Worldwide auditions officially open February 5, 2026, with no submission deadline. Skid Row will continue reviewing submissions until the right singer is found.

For full submission details visit:

https://www.sweetwater.com/insync/skid-row-the-next-chapter/