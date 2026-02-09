FIVE FOR FIGHTING and EDWIN McCAIN Announce 2026 Summer Co-Headline Tour

Grammy® nominated, platinum-selling artist, Five For Fighting (John Ondrasik) and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Edwin McCain will team up for a summer co-headline tour bringing two of the most enduring catalogs to theaters and amphitheaters across the U.S. this June. Says Ondrasik, “So looking forward to sharing the stage with Ed and his fantastic band while bringing fans back to the future!” Each night will feature Five For Fighting and McCain alternating closing sets. Tickets are on sale now HERE . Dates are listed below with more dates to be announced soon.

Ondrasik will bring along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley), to play the songs his fans have loved for over two decades along with his recent viral hits.

To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.

Ondrasik’s passion for supporting humanitarian efforts and freedom has been a longstanding commitment for the artist as well. Recently, he’s been writing songs about key events around the world from a humanistic perspective including “OK (We Are Not Ok)” in response to the October 7th Hamas attacks in Israel, while addressing the cultural aftermath both in America and around the world. On April 13 Ondrasik performed in Tel Aviv hours before Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Now, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” takes on new meaning as a tribute to Alon Ohel, a 24-year-old hostage released by Hamas.

Ondrasik performed alongside Alon’s brother Ronen, his mother Idit Ohel, and a community of friends who gathered in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv. Ondrasik’s revised lyrics turn pain into resilience. Watch the video HERE .

Ondrasik also wrote “ Can One Man Save The World? “ which was inspired by the courage of President Vladimir Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. He performed the song in Ukraine with the Ukrainian Orchestra amongst the ruins of the Antonov Airport in front of the Ukrainians’ beloved Mriya, the world’s largest cargo plane that Russia destroyed at the outset of the war.

And as a longtime supporter of music education, Ondrasik teamed up with Let Music Fill My World again in 2025, a privately funded non-profit launched by Tullman Family Office. The Music Matters Challenge is a nationwide competition aimed at rekindling the transformative power of music education in schools across the country. The winners were given the chance to make a lasting impact through the power of music and compete for prizes.

Five For Fighting + Edwin McCain Tour Dates:

June 4 in Paducah, KY at The Carson Center*

June 5 in Memphis, TN at Graceland Soundstage At Elvis Presley’s Memphis

June 6 in Bowling Green, KY at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center*

June 7 in Lexington, KY at Lexington Opera House

June 9 in Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center

June 12 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI at Kewadin Casino

June 13 in Northfield Park, OH at MGM Northfield Park*

June 14 in Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theatre

June 16 in Morgantown, WV at Metropolitan Theatre

June 18 in Des Plaines, IL at The Des Plaines Theatre*

June 19 in Green Bay, WI at EPIC Event Center

June 20 in Morton, MN at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel*

June 21in Omaha, NE at Steelhouse*

June 23 in Des Moines, IA at Val Air Ballroom

June 25 in Arlington, TX at Arlington Music Hall

June 26 in Tulsa, OK at Chapman Music Hall*

June 27 in Salina, KS at The Stiefel Theatre

June 28 in Colorado Springs, CO at Pike’s Peak Center*

June 30 in Denver at Paramount Theatre*

July 1 in Layton, UT at Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

*Five For Fighting Closes These Shows

