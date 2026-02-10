JIMMY EAT WORLD Announce Dates For “Bleed American” 25th Anniversary Tour

Rock icons Jimmy Eat World are launching the 25th anniversary celebration of their seminal album “Bleed American” with a massive Live Nation–promoted tour kicking off June 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and wrapping in November at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando. The run also marks their return to the Vans Warped Tour stage in all five cities for the first time in 25 years, along with three U.K. dates, including sold-out shows at The Piece Hall in Halifax and Cardiff Castle, before their biggest-ever U.K. headlining performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Approaching the album with what they call intentional gratitude, the band is reflecting on the whirlwind of 2001 with fresh perspective. Drummer Zach Lind views the tour as a chance to thank the fans who have supported them for a quarter century, while frontman Jim Adkins promises an elevated live experience that reflects 25 years of artistic growth. Fans can expect the entirety of “Bleed American” performed live, plus additional surprises.

Select dates will feature special guests including Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som.

Originally released July 24, 2001 via DreamWorks Records, Bleed American stands as a landmark album that helped push alternative rock into the mainstream, cementing Jimmy Eat World as pioneering artists of the 2000s music scene. The album has been certified platinum in the U.S. and gold in the U.K., with the essential single “The Middle” recently joining the Spotify Billion Streams Club. The record was not only a commercial breakthrough, but also a creative touchstone for a new wave of bands, with artists including Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and The Wonder Years citing the album as a major influence.

Adkins says: “When we printed the last mix of Bleed American, we felt like we had achieved something great for ourselves. There was no barometer of how it would connect with people outside of the studio, and we are still in awe with the life the record and songs have had since their original release. Bleed American is as much yours as it is ours, so we want to celebrate it with you all in a very special way.”

For the North America dates, tickets are available starting with an artist, CITI, and American Express presale (more details below) beginning Wednesday, February 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

For the Canada shows, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

For Information on tickets and more, visit: JimmyEatWorld.com.

JIMMY EAT WORLD — 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 9 –– Denver, CO –– Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ w/Sunny Day Real Estate + The Get Up Kids

June 11 –– Chicago, IL –– Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 12 –– Detroit, MI –– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 13-14 –– Washington, D.C. –– Vans Warped Tour*^

June 16 –– Brooklyn, NY –– Brooklyn Paramount w/The Get Up Kids + Hey Mercedes

June 17 –– New York, NY –– The Rooftop at Pier 17 w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

June 19 –– Philadelphia, PA –– Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann w/Thrice + Hey Mercedes

June 20 –– Boston, MA –– MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

July 3 –– Calgary, AB –– Spruce Meadows++^

July 4 –– Fort McMurray, AB –– Hello Summer Festival++^

July 17 –– Bend, OR –– Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 18 –– Seattle WA –– WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 19 –– Vancouver, BC –– Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 22 –– Sandy, UT –– Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 24 –– Concord, CA –– Toyota Pavilion at Concord w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 25-26 –– Long Beach, CA –– Vans Warped Tour*^

August 14 –– Halifax, UK –– The Piece Hall^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids (SOLD OUT)

August 15 –– Cardiff, UK –– Cardiff Castle^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som (SOLD OUT)

August 16 –– London, UK –– Gunnersbury Park^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som

August 22 –– Montreal, QC –– Vans Warped Tour*^

August 23 –– Toronto, ON –– RBC Amphitheatre^ co-headline w/PUP

September 6 –– Phoenix, AZ –– Chase Field^ supporting My Chemical Romance

September 9 –– Austin, TX –– Moody Amphitheater w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 10 –– Dallas, TX –– The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 12-13 –– Mexico City, MX –– Vans Warped Tour*^

November 12 –– Nashville, TN –– TBA

November 14 –– Tampa, FL –– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

November 14-15 –– Orlando, FL –– Vans Warped Tour*^

*Vans Warped Tour

++Non “Bleed American” Show

^Non Live Nation Show

