SIMPLE PLAN Reveals Dates For “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!”

Multi-platinum pop-punk band Simple Plan have announced the next chapter of their massively successful U.S. headline run with the “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!,” returning to the road this summer following an unforgettable first leg. The “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!” continues Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebrations with the kind of all-gas-no-brakes live show that has cemented the band as one of pop punk’s most beloved acts for more than two decades. Delivering a career-defining setlist including hits like I’m Just a Kid, Welcome to My Life, Summer Paradise and many more, the Live Nation produced tour will kick off July 24 in Las Vegas and bring the band to cities across North America that weren’t reached on the initial run.

The summer tour will once again feature special guests Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 on all dates, making for a stacked lineup celebrating some of the most iconic and enduring artists of the pop-punk and alt-party era.

Reflecting on the decision to extend the tour, the band shared:

“Last summer, our ‘Bigger Than You Think!’ U.S. headline tour was one of the best times we’ve ever had on the road. Every single show was amazing and we had so much fun playing with our great friends Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 — we honestly didn’t want it to end.

As soon as the last show wrapped, we knew we had to find a way to keep it going and visit all the awesome cities we missed on the first run.

So we couldn’t be more excited to announce the ‘Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!’ coming to a city near you this summer! If you missed out last year or want to relive all the fun again, we can’t wait to play for you. The setlist will celebrate our 25 years as a band, packed with our biggest hits, fan favorites, and songs we haven’t played in years.

It’s going to be a blast — see you at the shows!”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon and Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, February 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 13 at 10AM local time at officialsimpleplan.com.

Simple Plan will donate $1 from each ticket sold on this tour to the Simple Plan Foundation. Established in 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation focuses on helping young people in need and showcasing the power of music as a tool to find purpose and direction in life. Since its inception the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $3M to various charitable causes and has been awarded many prestigious distinctions for its philanthropic work.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel! in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 10 at 12PM local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10PM local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 10 at 12PM local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Simple Plan will also offer a variety of different VIP experiences for fans to take the day to the next level. Experiences vary but include meet and greets, selfie and photo opportunities with the band, VIP laminates, and more. All are ticketless upgrades. For more information, visit officialsimpleplan.com/vip.

TOUR DATES:

Jul 24 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl

Jul 26 — Valley Center, CA — Harrah’s SoCal

Jul 28 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Jul 29 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino — Grand Theatre

Jul 31 — Spokane, WA — Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 1 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug 2 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug 5 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 7 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

Aug 8 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 9 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 11 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater

Aug 12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Aug 13 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 15 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 16 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 19 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre + With Marianas Trench