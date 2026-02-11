‘CHRIS FLEMING: LIVE AT THE PALACE’ — HBO Original Comedy Special Debuts February 27th!

Chris Fleming makes his HBO comedy special debut in CHRIS FLEMING: LIVE AT THE PALACE, premiering FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The comedy special will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Synopsis: From the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, comedian Chris Fleming bursts onto the screen with a fun and lighthearted blend of skillful storytelling and wild physicality in his first HBO stand-up special. A high-energy performer who seamlessly pivots from one everyday topic to another – from Trader Joe’s to Oreos, NPR, and dog breeds – Fleming bounds across the stage as he shares his unique takes on masculinity, conga lines, and more. A lively mix of relatable humor, dancing, and even a song, CHRIS FLEMING: LIVE AT THE PALACE offers an utterly refreshing, laugh-out loud hour of comedy.

“I hereby decree my first HBO special will soon be available for you to consume – please enjoy and feel free to dance along. Thank you and thank you HBO!!” — Chris Fleming

“Chris Fleming brings it full force to this special — once you’ve seen him, nothing else quite compares. His jokes are exquisitely precise, and his physical comedy is so borderline acrobatic that you discover something new to laugh at every time. Whether it’s a perfect impression of a crab walk or an intricate joke about Tillamook cheese, his work is a master class in and of itself.” — Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials

Written and performed by Chris Fleming; executive producers, Chris Fleming, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell, Molly Mandel, Olivia Doud, Conan O’Brien, and Jeff Ross; directed by Bill Benz.

About Chris Fleming

Fleming is a comedian, actor, and writer whose singular voice has made him one of the most distinctive performers working today. Last year, The New York Timeshonored him with “Best Range” in their Best Comedy of 2025 roundup. As a stand-up, Fleming has toured theaters nationwide with “Chris Fleming Live,” “Showpig,” “Boba Everyday,” and “Tricky Tricky.” He’s been featured in Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch and one of Vulture’s Comedians You Should and Will Know. His debut stand-up special “Hell,” produced by Jax and Jen Statsky, is available to stream on Peacock. On screen, Fleming has appeared in “Abbott Elementary,” “Loot,” “Corporate,” and the feature film “The Last Laugh,” starring Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase. As a voice actor, his credits include “The Great North,” “Twelve Forever,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.”