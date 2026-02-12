HILARY DUFF Announces “The Lucky Me Tour” Ahead of New Album “Luck… Or Something”

Ahead of her highly anticipated new album, luck… or something, arriving next Friday, February 20, multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff has officially announced the lucky me tour, marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades. Check out her announcement post HERE. She first teased the tour announcement at her final “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” show in LA when she brought fans onstage to reenact the viral “With Love” dance. See photos HERE (Credit: Aaron Idelson | @aaronidelson) and videos HERE.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour will span seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand beginning June 22 at West Palm Beach, FL’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and then traveling into February 2027. Full routing is available below. Highlights include shows at world-famous venues such as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 8), Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 20), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 5), London, UK’s The O2 (September 10), Melbourne, AU’s Rod Laver Arena (October 26), Montreal, QC’s Bell Centre (February 5, 2027) and Mexico City, MX’s Palacio de los Deportes (February 12, 2027). Support for the 2026 US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand shows comes from GRAMMY Award-winning and Platinum-selling artist La Roux. Jade LeMac is set to join Duff on the 2026 North America run, and Lauren Spencer Smith will join Duff on the 2027 Canadian run.

Complete presale information for Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour is below. General on-sales in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK start Friday, February 20, at 10 am (local), in Mexico at 11 am (local), and in Australia/New Zealand at 1 pm (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour PRESALE INFORMATION:

ARTIST PRESALES:

NORTH AMERICA (U.S., CANADA, MEXICO): To participate in the Hilary Duff Artist Presale on Wednesday, February 18, at 10 am local time for the US and Canada and Thursday, February 19, at 10 am local time for Mexico, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/hilaryduff by Monday, February 16, at 6 pm ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites, but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access.

EUROPE & THE U.K.: Pre-order luck… or something on any format from the Hilary Duff UK/IE store before 2 pm GMT on February 16 to receive presale ticket access to shows in the UK and Ireland. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album through the Hilary Duff UK/IE store will automatically receive the presale link and code. The presale will begin on Tuesday, February 17, at 10 am local time.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND: Pre-order luck … or something on any format from the official Warner Music Australia store before 6 pm AEDT on February 16 to receive presale ticket access to shows in Australia and New Zealand. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album through Warner Music Australia will automatically receive the presale link and code. The presale will begin on Tuesday, February 17, at 12 pm local time.

PARTNER PRESALES:

AMERICAN EXPRESS: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canada dates before the general public, beginning Tuesday, February 17, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, February 18, at 9 am local time.

BANAMEX: Banamex cardholders in Mexico will have access to exclusive presale opportunities beginning Tuesday, February 17, from 9 am to 11 pm local time. An additional presale for Banamex credit cardholders will take place on February 18, from 11 am to 11 pm local time. Secure your tickets early and be part of the experience before general sales begin.

CITI: Citi is the official card of the Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, February 17, at 10 am local time until Wednesday, February 18, at 9 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

MASTERCARD: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Australia. Mastercard Presale in Australia starts Wednesday, February 18, at 2 pm local time and ends Friday, February 20, at 12 pm local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets during on sale is available in Australia from Friday, February 20, at 1 pm local time and the UK from Friday, February 20, at 10 am local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

VERIZON: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, February 17, at 10 am local time until Wednesday, February 18, at 9 am local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

VODAFONE: Vodafone mobile customers in Australia can be among the first to secure tickets during a presale commencing Wednesday, February 18, at 2 pm local time and ending Friday, February 20, at 12 pm local time. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.

WESTPAC NEW ZEALAND MASTERCARD: Eligible Westpac New Zealand customers with a Westpac New Zealand Mastercard have special access to presale tickets starting from Wednesday, February 18 at 2 pm local time, and ending Friday, February 20 at 12 pm local time. Westpac hotpoints® Mastercard cardholders also have access to exclusive preferred tickets from Friday, February 20, at 1 pm local time. For more information, visit priceless.com/westpacnz

WESTFIELD: Westfield members get access to exclusive reserved tickets to see Hilary Duff in Australia. Tickets on sale from 1 pm on Thursday, February 19 local time. Become a Westfield member by downloading the app here: westfield.com.au/membership.

the lucky me tour will celebrate the arrival of Duff’s sixth studio album, luck… or something, available to pre-order/pre-save now HERE. luck… or something includes the acclaimed new single “Roommates,” which is currently climbing at Pop & Hot AC Radio. Listen HERE. Co-written by Duff with her husband, GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182) and co-produced by Koma and Phillips, the track was instantly met with high-profile praise from outlets including Billboard, V Magazine, and Rolling Stone, the latter of which declared it “10 OUT OF 10…one of her best songs.” “Roommates” is joined by an official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande) and currently boasting over 2M views on YouTube HERE.

luck… or something was heralded last fall by its first single, “Mature,” available everywhere now HERE. Hailed by VOGUE for “pushing Duff’s sound in new directions while still feeling quintessentially Hilary,” the sardonic, shimmering track – which quickly earned over 5M global streams in its first week of release – arrived as a piece of autofiction inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years. Set against bright pop production and layered with Duff’s signature wit and vulnerability, “Mature” is accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Lauren Dunn (Olivia Rodrigo, Dove Cameron, Saweetie), which has garnered nearly 4M views via YouTube HERE.

This weekend will see Duff marking the new album’s impending arrival with SOLD-OUT limited engagements at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas set for February 13-15 and May 22-24. Hilary’s landmark 2026 kicked off last month with her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” dates, an instantly SOLD-OUT global run of very special live shows marking her first headline concert appearances in over a decade. Designed as a rare, up-close experience, the performances offered fans a look at an artist reconnecting with live performance on her own terms and setting the stage for what’s next.

HILARY DUFF LIVE 2026

FEBRUARY

13 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

14 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

15 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

MAY

22 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

23 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

24 – Las Vegas, NV – Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

“Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour” 2026-2027

JUNE

22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*^

25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *^

28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

JULY

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *^

11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *^

14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *^

15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *^

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *^

25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^

26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *^

30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *^

AUGUST

1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *^

2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *^

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *^

8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *^

9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^

12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *^

15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *^

SEPTEMBER

6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff *

10 – London, UK – The O2 *

12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

OCTOBER

20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena *

22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena *

26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena *

29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena *

JANUARY 2027

22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena &

26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome &

27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place &

30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre &

FEBRUARY 2027

2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum &

4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre &

5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre &

7 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre &

12 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

*With Special Guest La Roux

&With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

^With Support from Jade LeMac