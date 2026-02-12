REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For February 13 Episode Revealed!

This week features a one-on-one interview withJonathan Haidt, social psychologist and professor at NYU Stern School of Business and co-author of “The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.” This week’s panel discussion includes Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour” and co-host of the YouTube series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle”; and retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, author, former United States National Security Advisor, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Mediaite said “In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy®nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.