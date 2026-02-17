THE BACON BROTHERS Announces Dates Fr 2026 “People In The World Tour”

The Bacon Brothers have announced their upcoming ‘People In The World Tour,’ launching on May 1, 2026 in Senatobia, Mississippi, and criss-crossing the country through early Fall. The tour takes its name from the band’s anthemic single released in Fall 2025.

“‘People In The World’ evokes the spirit of classic social anthems in the tradition of “We Are The World” and *People Got To Be Free,’” explains Michael Bacon, who wrote the song. “It’s always a scary thrill to put out a new song, and it’s even more exciting to collaborate with Mare, who is a soulful vocalist from Philadelphia that we collaborated with.” “It wasn’t an easy song to pull off — it took time, care, and real feeling to make it pop — but I can’t wait to play it live alongside a bunch of new songs.”

Kevin Bacon adds, “I’m always excited to get out there and share the music with people. Some of my fondest memories are of going to shows — watching players play and singers sing — and feeling that sense of community. There’s something magical about sharing a special night like that with an audience, and that feeling is something you only get in a live show.”

In conjunction with the tour, The Bacon Brothers are partnering with SixDegrees.org to celebrate everyday kindness nationwide. Fans will be invited to nominate individuals they deem “good humans” — people who make their communities better. Winners will be selected and honored in each tour market throughout the run. For details and nominations, visit SixDegrees.org.

The Bacon Brothers — Michael and Kevin Bacon — have spent more than three decades honing a unique blend of folk, rock, soul, and country they call “Forosoco.” Their music and live performances have taken them around the world, from headlining in Japan to playing iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.

With 12 albums to their name and a reputation for heartfelt, genre-defying music, The Bacon Brothers continue to captivate audiences. Their latest release, The Ballad of the Brothers, has garnered praise for its depth, craftsmanship, and authenticity.

PEOPLE IN THE WORLD TOUR*

5.1 Senatobia, MS Heindle Center

6.19 Quapaw, OK Downstream Casino Resort

6.20 Princeton, NJ The Princeton Festival

6.26 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

6.27 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

6.28 San Francisco, CA City Cruises Live

7.17 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

7.18 Havre de Grace, MD Star Centre

7.19 Washington, DC City Cruises Live

7.20 New York, NY City Cruises Live

8.8 Orkney Springs, VA Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

8.15 Evergreen, CO Mountain Music Fest

8.21 Pottstown, PA Sunnybrook Ballroom

8.22 Clayton, NY Clayton Opera House

8.23 Clayton, NY Clayton Opera House

9.10 Minneapolis, MN The Cowels Center

9.11 Wisconsin Dells, WI Crystal Grand Music Theatre

9.12 Mount Carroll, IL The Rhythm Section Amp

9.18 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Pac

10.9 Lynchburg, VA Historic Academy Theatre

10.17 Chicago, IL City Cruises Live

*More dates to be added, check Baconbros.com for updates

