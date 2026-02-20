‘BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR’ Resurrected in 4K UHD for Ultimate Collector’s Release

Herbert West returns in the blood-soaked sequel Bride of Re-Animator, newly restored with hours of bonus features in stunning 4K UHD-HDR from the original camera negative and approved by director Brian Yuzna. Darker, bloodier, and more outrageous than ever, the cult classic rises again with breathtaking clarity, expanded color, and immersive sound.

Pre-orders launch today at Ignite-Films.com for a June 11, 2026 release along with the new 4K trailer drop too, announced Jan Willem Bosman Jansen of Ignite Films, and Jim Quan of Eagle Rock Pictures.

Available in four editions, including the Ultimate Limited Edition Box Set featuring the exclusive Finger Creature collectible (which doubles as a desktop phone holder).

Building on the success of their landmark Saturn Award-winning Invaders From Marsand Re-Animator releases, both also at Ignite-Films.com, the label continues its commitment to premium restorations with Brian Yuzna’s chaotic cult sequel Bride of Re-Animator — brought back from the dead in a brand-new 4K restoration, which was first announced at the Fantastic Pavilion at the Marché du Film in Cannes last year.

The Bride of Re-Animator deluxe home video release mirrors the wildly popular Re-Animator 40th Anniversary Edition — packed with exclusive new bonus features, limited collector’s packaging, and fan-favorite surprises.

The 40th Anniversary 4K UHD release of Re-Animator from Ignite Films & Eagle Rock Pictures has been nominated for a 2026 Saturn Award for Best Classic Film Home Media Release.

The 70th Anniversary 4K UHD restoration and release of Invaders From Mars from Ignite Films and Eagle Rock Pictures was met with universal acclaim from fans and critics worldwide, and was honored with many awards, including the 2024 SATURN Award® for Best Classic Film Home Media Release. The release also won the Best Rediscovery of a Forgotten Film from the Il Cinema Ritrovato DVD Awards ®2023 and the Hollywood Professional Association’s Inaugural Jury Award® for Outstanding Achievement in Restoration.

BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR Synopsis: Eight months after the Miskatonic Massacre, Doctors Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) and Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott) are back – working as volunteer medics in a Peruvian civil war. But death is only the beginning: once home, West resumes his experiments, this time with a twisted new goal – to create life from spare parts and bring Dan’s late fiancée back as the ultimate re-animated creation.

A splatter-soaked chaotic cult sequel drenched in dark humor and grand guignol horror, Bride of Re-Animator pushes the boundaries of body horror with jaw-dropping practical effects from Screaming Mad George and KNB EFX Group, the renowned special makeup effects studio behind Evil Dead II, From Dusk Till Dawn, and The Walking Dead.

Bride of Re-Animator stars Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Claude Earl Jones,

Fabiana Udenio, David Gale, and Kathleen Kinmont.

Bride of Re-Animator returns in a director-approved 4K UHD restoration, delivering the outrageous, blood-soaked sequel in its most definitive presentation to date. Years after defying death itself, the brilliant and unhinged Herbert West resumes his forbidden experiments, dragging a reluctant Dan Cain into his most audacious creation yet.

Darker, bolder, and more grotesque than its predecessor, Bride of Re-Animator pushes the franchise’s pitch-black humor and elaborate practical effects to thrilling new extremes. Director Brian Yuzna expands the mythology with grander set pieces, escalating chaos, and unforgettable imagery that cemented the film’s cult reputation.

Loaded with newly produced bonus features, a 60-minute documentary, and extensive legacy extras, this release is a must-own for horror fans and collectors seeking the ultimate edition of one of the genre’s most fearless sequels.

The new Bride of Re-Animator 4K UHD is available in 4 editions, including the Ultimate Limited Edition Box Set featuring a Finger Creature collectible — which doubles as a desk top phone holder. With limited quantities available, this exclusive individually hand painted collectible won’t be restocked once its gone.

Newly Produced Bonus Features:

Till Death Do Us Part: Making Bride of Re-Animator — a newly produced, 60-minute documentary

Extended interviews with Director Brian Yuzna, Bruce Abbott, Fabiana Udenio, Jeffrey Combs, and Kathleen Kinmont

Newly produced 4K release trailer

Legacy Bonus Features:

HD restoration of the Rated version

Audio commentaries with Director Brian Yuzna, stars Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott, special effects coordinator Thomas Rainone, and the effects team including John Buechler, Mike Deak, Robert Kurtzman, Howard Berger, and Screaming Mad George.

Brian Yuzna Remembers Bride of Re-Animator — the Director looks back at the making of the Re-Animator sequel

Splatter Masters: The Special Effects Artists of Bride of Re-Animator — FX featurette with a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Robert Kurtzman of KNB, Screaming Mad George, Tony Doublin, and John Buechler.

Getting Ahead of Horror — archive making-of featurette

Meg is Re-Animated — deleted scene with behind-the-scenes footage

Carnival Sequence — the cast and crew discuss this excised sequence

Ultimate Limited Edition Box Set

$129.95

4K UHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack

· EXCLUSIVE FINGER CREATURE COLLECTIBLE! Doubles as a desktop phone holder

· 3-Disc Set: 4K UHD + 2 Blu-rays, region-free, housed in a deluxe digipack

· Newly produced bonus features, including a 60-minute documentary

· Extensive legacy bonus features on Blu-ray

· Hardcover book featuring new interviews with stars Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Kathleen Kinmont, and Fabiana Udenio, with an introduction by director Brian Yuzna

· 5 collector art cards

· Rigid box with J-Card packaging

Deluxe Edition Box Set

$79.95

4K UHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack

· 3-Disc Set: 4K UHD + 2 Blu-rays, region-free, housed in a deluxe digipack

· Newly produced bonus features, including a 60-minute documentary

· Extensive legacy bonus features on Blu-ray

· Hardcover book featuring new interviews with Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Kathleen Kinmont, and Fabiana Udenio, with an introduction by director Brian Yuzna

· 5 collector art cards

· Rigid box with J-Card packaging

4K UHD Standard Edition

$49.95

· 2-Disc Set: 4K UHD + Blu-ray, region-free

· Exclusive slipcover (Ignite-Films.com only)

· Newly produced bonus features, including a 60-minute feature-length documentary

· Extensive legacy bonus features on Blu-ray

Blu-ray Standard Edition

$39.95

· 2-Disc Set: 2 Blu-rays, region-free

· Exclusive slipcover (Ignite-Films.com only)

· Newly produced bonus features, including a 60-minute feature-length documentary

· Extensive legacy bonus features on Blu-ray