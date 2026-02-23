Comedian ALI WONG Adds New U.S. and International Dates to “Ali Wong Live Tour”

Award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and actress Ali Wong has announced a new slate of dates for her highly anticipated Ali Wong Live 2026 Tour. Following fan demand across the U.S., Wong will expand the run in North America and Europe throughout 2026.

The newly added dates build on a tour that kicked off this January in Houston, TX, and continues through theaters across the U.S. The expanded routing now brings Wong’s critically acclaimed live show to more audiences with additional performances in the U.S. that include three nights at The Masonic in San Francisco, plus an extensive European leg with stops in Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. Ali Wong Live marks her return to the road with a fresh set of material that delivers her signature blend of fearless storytelling, hilarious honesty, and cultural commentary.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week ahead of the general onsale which begins Friday, February 27 at 10AM local time ataliwong.com.

REMAINING AND NEW TOUR DATES:

*Not a Live Nation Date | ^Newly Added Date

Feb 27 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Feb 28 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Mar 14 | Tucson, AZ | The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Mar 29 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Early Show)

Mar 29 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

Apr 03 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Apr 04 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Apr 05 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Apr 07 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Apr 08 | Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Apr 09 | Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theatre

Apr 11 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle (Early Show)

Apr 11 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Apr 25 | El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

Apr 26 | Scottsdale, AZ | Talking Stick Resort*^

May 02 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Bank of America Performing Arts Center ^

May 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

May 15 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

May 16 | St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Jun 17 | Copenhagen, Denmark | Falkonersalen^

Jun 22 | Stockholm, Sweden | Waterfront^

Jun 28 | Reykjavik, Iceland | Harpa (Eldborg)^

Jun 30 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live^

Jul 01 | Antwerp, Belgium | Stadsschouwburg^

Jul 02 | Cologne, Germany | Stadthalle Köln^

Jul 04 | Berlin, Germany | Tempodrom^

Jul 05 | Frankfurt, Germany | myticket Jahrhunderthalle^

Jul 07 | Munich, Germany | Circus Krone^

Jul 11 | Zürich, Switzerland | Theatre 11^

Aug 07 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall^

Aug 12 | Seattle, WA | Marion Oliver McCaw Hall^

Aug 19 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre^

Aug 28 | Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater^

Sep 25 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater^*

Sep 26 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater^*

Dec 18 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic^

Dec 19 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic^

Dec 20 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic^