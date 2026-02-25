DES ROCS Drops Arena-Sized Anthem “When The Love Is Gone” Ahead Of 2026 Album

New York rocker Des Rocs (aka Danny Rocco) is back with “When The Love Is Gone,” a full-throttle rock anthem that channels the swagger of ’70s heavy rock through a modern, arena-sized lens. Built on hard-hitting drums, a driving bassline, gritty guitar riffs, and soaring solos, the track feels instantly familiar without slipping into nostalgia cosplay – lean, loud, and emotionally direct. LISTEN HERE!
There’s a stadium-sized confidence to the song, but its power comes from intimacy. Des Rocs delivers the lyrics with a raw, commanding vocal performance, letting vulnerability cut through the distortion. It’s the sound of classic rock DNA pushed forward by lived-in emotion rather than retro sheen.
“This one’s a gut punch. It’s about losing something that was everything to you,” says Rocco. “The riffs are aggressive but it’s all tied up in these vulnerable moments. It’s funny, ‘cause sometimes rock music these days can feel so distant. Like it’s coming from up on some hill. But I’ve always felt that when you mix it with real pain and real stories it hits harder than any detuned riff or breakdown on the planet. That’s what I’m always chasing in a way.”
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=RtCRpbPzro4&si=l14LLi1UBI7kpN9y
“When The Love Is Gone” follows a string of successful singles. “The Juice,” a high-octane release that reaffirmed Des Rocs’ knack for revved-up, no-frills rock, and Borderlands 4 theme song “This Land,”which broke into the Top 20 at rock radio. Together, the tracks offer a clear throughline into Des Rocs’ next chapter, as he puts the final touches on his forthcoming album, which he has teased will drop in 2026 viaSumerian Records.
Known for his explosive live shows and magnetic stage presence, Des Rocs has previously toured with The Rolling Stones, Muse, The Cult, and Bring Me The Horizon. He’ll return to the road this spring on a North American headline tour kicking off March 17 in Atlanta, GA – tickets and info can be found here: https://desrocs.com
DES ROCS TOUR:
03/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
03/21 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds
03/24 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
03/25 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock at House Of Blues Houston
03/27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
03/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Backstage at Revel
03/29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
04/01 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
04/03 – Portland, OR – The Get Down
04/04 – Seattle, WA – Hidden Hall
04/05 – Spokane, WA – The District Bar
04/07 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
04/10 – Denver, CO – The Marquis Theater
04/11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
04/14 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
04/15 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
04/17 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
04/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
04/19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
04/21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
04/22 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
