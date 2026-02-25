DES ROCS Drops Arena-Sized Anthem “When The Love Is Gone” Ahead Of 2026 Album

New York rocker Des Rocs (aka Danny Rocco) is back with “When The Love Is Gone,” a full-throttle rock anthem that channels the swagger of ’70s heavy rock through a modern, arena-sized lens. Built on hard-hitting drums, a driving bassline, gritty guitar riffs, and soaring solos, the track feels instantly familiar without slipping into nostalgia cosplay – lean, loud, and emotionally direct. LISTEN HERE!

There’s a stadium-sized confidence to the song, but its power comes from intimacy. Des Rocs delivers the lyrics with a raw, commanding vocal performance, letting vulnerability cut through the distortion. It’s the sound of classic rock DNA pushed forward by lived-in emotion rather than retro sheen.

“This one’s a gut punch. It’s about losing something that was everything to you,” says Rocco. “The riffs are aggressive but it’s all tied up in these vulnerable moments. It’s funny, ‘cause sometimes rock music these days can feel so distant. Like it’s coming from up on some hill. But I’ve always felt that when you mix it with real pain and real stories it hits harder than any detuned riff or breakdown on the planet. That’s what I’m always chasing in a way.”

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=RtCRpbPzro4&si=l14LLi1UBI7kpN9y

“When The Love Is Gone” follows a string of successful singles. “The Juice,” a high-octane release that reaffirmed Des Rocs’ knack for revved-up, no-frills rock, and Borderlands 4 theme song “This Land,”which broke into the Top 20 at rock radio. Together, the tracks offer a clear throughline into Des Rocs’ next chapter, as he puts the final touches on his forthcoming album, which he has teased will drop in 2026 viaSumerian Records.

Known for his explosive live shows and magnetic stage presence, Des Rocs has previously toured with The Rolling Stones, Muse, The Cult, and Bring Me The Horizon. He’ll return to the road this spring on a North American headline tour kicking off March 17 in Atlanta, GA – tickets and info can be found here: https://desrocs.com

DES ROCS TOUR:

03/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

03/21 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds

03/24 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues

03/25 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock at House Of Blues Houston

03/27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

03/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Backstage at Revel

03/29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

04/01 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

04/03 – Portland, OR – The Get Down

04/04 – Seattle, WA – Hidden Hall

04/05 – Spokane, WA – The District Bar

04/07 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

04/10 – Denver, CO – The Marquis Theater

04/11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

04/14 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

04/15 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

04/17 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

04/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

04/19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

04/21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs

04/22 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre