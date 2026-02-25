METALLICA Announce “Life Burns Faster” Sphere Residency in Las Vegas for October 2026

After months of rumors, speculation, and mounting anticipation, it’s official: Metallica are bringing their firepower to Sphere in Las Vegas.

The band has announced its “Life Burns Faster” residency, an eight-show run set for October 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31, 2026. True to form, Metallica will continue their wildly successful No Repeat Weekend tradition, first launched with the 2023 kickoff of their “M72 World Tour.” That means no songs repeated between each Thursday and Saturday pairing across the entire residency.

For fans, it is not just a concert series. It is a curated, evolving experience.

Two-night No Repeat Weekend tickets and single-night tickets go on sale March 6 at 10am PT. To register for tickets or for further information regarding pre-sales, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, visit metallica.lnk.to/MetallicaSphere

From Stadium Dominance to Immersive Innovation

Few bands have pushed the boundaries of live performance the way Metallica have over the past four decades. Their “M72 World Tour” alone has drawn more than four million fans across Europe, North America, the Pacific Rim, and the Middle East since launching in spring 2023. The tour’s 360-degree stage design and massive production have routinely been hailed among the strongest outings of the band’s 40-plus-year career.

Now, Sphere presents an entirely new frontier.

The Las Vegas venue’s cutting-edge technology includes the world’s highest-resolution LED display wrapping up, over, and around the audience, immersive sound engineered for pinpoint clarity in every seat, and multi-sensory 4D elements designed to heighten the physical impact of the performance. Whether you’ve experienced Metallica from the upper decks of a stadium, deep inside the Snake Pit, or in a rare club setting, this residency promises something fundamentally different.

Expect staples. Expect deep cuts. Expect surprises spanning the band’s catalog.

But most of all, expect immersion on a scale never before attempted in Metallica’s live history.

“Completely Uncharted Territory”

Drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich recalls the spark that set this in motion.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought, ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’ This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months’ time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

Reinvention has always been part of Metallica’s DNA. From thrash pioneers to stadium titans to masters of spectacle, the band continues to challenge expectations rather than repeat past victories.

The Details

“Metallica Life Burns Faster” at Sphere is produced by Live Nation and presented by inKind. The dining rewards platform offers special incentives and credit back when users pay through the app at participating restaurants nationwide, while also providing innovative financing solutions for restaurant partners. Metallica fans can learn more at inKind.com.

For ongoing updates and ticket information, fans can follow Metallica’s official channels and residency landing page.

One thing is certain. When Metallica step onto that Sphere stage in October 2026, Las Vegas will not be the same.

