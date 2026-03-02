KITTIE Announces “Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years of Kittie” North American Tour

Canadian heavy music pioneers KITTIE celebrate three decades of uncompromising metal with the announcement of the “Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years of Kittie,” a massive 16-date North American headline run launching this June, their first full headline tour in over ten years. The tour marks a milestone moment for the band, honoring 30 years since Kittie’s formation in 1996 while riding the momentum of their recent triumphs including 2024’s critically acclaimed comeback album “Fire” and 2025’s “Spit XXV” re-recorded and re-imagined anniversary EP. Kingdom of Giants and Gore will join as special guests across all dates, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of heavy music. The tour kicks off June 6th in St. Louis and runs through June 27th in Montreal, hitting major markets including New York, Nashville, Toronto, and more.

Pre-Sales start Tuesday, March 3rd with tickets going on general sale at 10am local on Friday, March 6th HERE.

Commenting on today’s epic announcement, the band share: “We’re excited to announce our Legacy of Fire tour on the eve of our 30th anniversary as a band. Thirty years ago, we ignited a spark. Three decades later, that fire is still burning, stronger and more focused than ever. Legacy of Fire is a celebration of every stage, every struggle, and every fan who carried us forward. Coming back to the US + Canada for our first full headline tour over a decade feels incredible. We’re ready to honor our history while ushering in the next chapter!”

LEGACY OF FIRE TOUR: 30 YEARS OF KITTIE

W/ Special Guests Kingdom Of Giants and Gore

Sat, Jun 6 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mon, Jun 8 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Tue, Jun 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Fri, Jun 12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Sat, Jun 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

Mon, Jun 15 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Tue, Jun 16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu, Jun 18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Fri, Jun 19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sat, Jun 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sun, Jun 21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Tue, Jun 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Wed, Jun 24 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Fri, Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sat, Jun 27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield