MAYA HAWKE Announces New Album ‘Maitreya Corso,’ Debuts Intimate New Single ‘Devil You Know'”

For Maya Hawke’s fourth album, the musician and songwriter has crafted her most evocative and effusive work; a collection of songs written and recorded with her songwriting partners and producers, lauded singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Lazar Davis, as well as engineering and production from her long time collaborator Jonathan Low.

Maitreya Corso will be released on Mom + Pop on May 1st. Today’s news comes with the first track taken from the album, “Devil You Know.”

Says Maya of this first track, “‘Devil You Know’ is about trying to keep ambition and greed out of the creative process. This album generally is about learning to protect the precious from the poisonous. Protect creation from pride. Protect love from control. Protect collaboration from jealousy.” — Listen To “Devil You Know”” here >

“Devil You Know” was written in part in New York while the couple worked on Christian’s lauded third album Paradise Pop. 10 and in LA in Benjamin Lazar Davis’s Altadena studio.

Maya’s unique vocals breathe conversationally intimate lyrics into melodies, revealing a tale of personal struggle and a life altering romance. While the lyrical specificity of the songs suggests a diaristic realism, Maya has created a persona for “Maitreya Corso” the lead character in a fantasy world of Maya’s own making; a “magical misfit, whose sheer inability to adapt to the surrounding world allows her to create a world of her own, and to explore the positive and negative power of the ego.” Despite the enigmatic avatar, these songs feel open and revelatory.

Maitreya Corso is the second full length collaboration between Maya and Christian Lee Hutson, and it’s a potent, dynamic and elegantly loquacious sibling to 2024’s critically acclaimed Chaos Angel. The album was recorded over the Fall and Winter of 2025 in Woodstock, NY and in the city, with Maya’s frequent collaborators: guitarist Will Graefe, violinist Odessa Jorgensen, and drummer Michael Riddleberger. Maitreya Corso was mixed by Joseph Lorge and primarily co-produced by Hutson along with Jonathan Low, with Benjamin Lazar Davis wearing the producer’s hat for many of the songs.

Today’s announcement comes with news of her first US tour in three years. All dates below.

Tomorrow night – Tuesday, March 3rd – Maya and Christian will perform as part of the annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan alongside Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry and more. Tickets HERE.

Maya’s website will act as a creative hub for this album – watch for more information and artwork/ video reveals: https://www.mayahawkemusic.com/

‘Maitreya Corso’ Album Tracklist:

Love of My Life Devil You Know Lioness Heavy Rain Last Living Lost Cause Last Thoughts on Morning Star Bring Home My Man Great Minds Green Dragon Slacker in the Rye Terms of Estrangement Maitreya and the Way Back Dream House

Maya Hawke Live Shows:

March

3rd – Tibet House US Concert @ Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY

April

10th – Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, NY

11th – Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

15th – Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

16th – Triple Door, Seattle, WA

18th – The Chapel, San Francisco, CA

20th – Sid The Cat Auditorium, South Pasadena, CA

21st – Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA

23rd – Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

26th – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

29th – The Atlantis, Washington, DC

May

1st – Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theater, Somerville, MA

2nd – Bowery Ballroom, Manhattan, NY

KEEP UP WITH MAYA HAWKE:

WEB // INSTAGRAM // YOUTUBE // FACEBOOK