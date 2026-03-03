SAMANTHA FISH Announces “Paper Doll Live World Tour” 2026 Dates

Samantha Fish, the two-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse, announces the upcoming Paper Doll Live World Tour, a global run that will bring her electrifying stage show to audiences across North America, the U.K., Europe, Australia, and Japan. The tour kicks off on April 24th in New Orleans before expanding internationally. Tickets are on sale now here.

The tour follows Fish’s critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Paper Doll, which earned her second Grammy nomination in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category. Widely regarded as one of the most dynamic forces in modern blues, Fish performs more than 250 shows annually, headlining major festivals and renowned venues worldwide.

Following her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues and her national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fish has continued her ascent as one of the genre’s most commanding voices. Guitar World hails her as “one of the most promising young blues performers,” while No Depression writes that she can “take you on a journey through country, blow your blues away, or slam you with some raucous rock.” Variety calls her “a badass, slide-guitar-wielding female from Kansas City lobbing some blues wailing rock and roll,” and The New York Times praising her as “One of the most promising young blues performers working, a punchy singer and a rowdy guitarist.”

Personally invited by Eric Clapton to perform on his Crossroads Tour and having shared stages with The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy, Fish brings a stage presence forged by relentless touring and rooted in a sound that fuses Mississippi Hill Country blues with amplified, arena-ready rock.

With the Paper Doll Live World Tour, Samantha Fish continues to solidify her place at the forefront of contemporary blues — delivering a high-voltage live experience to fans around the globe. She is currently putting the finishing touches on a live collection set for release in late Spring, capturing the raw energy and firepower that have made her one of the most electrifying performers on today’s blues circuit.