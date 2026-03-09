“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Sets Premiere Date for Final Season on MTV

MTV has officially announced the premiere date for the final chapter of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” The long-running reality hit will conclude its monumental run with its final 18 episodes beginning Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. The farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with unforgettable milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos, and the unmistakable chemistry that helped define an era of reality television.

For its final run, the “Shore” family is going bigger than ever as they celebrate the moments that turned the franchise into a pop-culture phenomenon. The new season promises plenty of fist-pump-worthy milestones and unforgettable events, including pregnancies, baby showers, bachelorette parties, gender reveals, ab reveals, births, birthdays, weddings, and more. The series will also air globally across MTV’s international platforms.

Since first debuting in 2009, “Jersey Shore” has evolved from a buzz-worthy reality series into one of the most iconic franchises in television history. Spanning close to 300 episodes and multiple spin-offs, fans have grown up alongside the cast, sharing in their highs, lows, and everything in between. Now, the roommates return for one final chapter that promises a full-circle sendoff.

The final season will spotlight major moments for each member of the Shore family. Angelina will embark on an emotional roller coaster filled with extreme highs, devastating lows, and the unpredictable twists that only she can deliver. Deena steps into a new role as PTA president while also organizing charity events and supporting her friends every step of the way.

Pauly D continues expanding his brand by launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to flourish. Jenni “JWOWW” celebrates her 40th birthday and embraces a new creative chapter by directing her second film, all while remaining unfiltered and ready to spark conversations no one else will touch.

Mike “The Situation” returns to his fitness roots as he brings his abs out of retirement, celebrates an incredible milestone of 10 years of sobriety, and opens a rehabilitation center. Nicole “Snooki” balances life as a cheer mom with running her business and still manages to be the life of the party whenever the crew gets together.

Ronnie also returns to the group, joining the roommates on their trips and opening up about the personal struggles he is working through. Meanwhile, Sammi “Sweetheart” experiences a whirlwind eight months that includes pregnancy, childbirth, and a wedding.

Vinny continues to push his stand-up career to new heights as he sells out shows and takes his act on tour. He also organizes and hosts a celebratory roast for the family, all while proudly embracing life as the group’s resident single guy.

For longtime fans, the final episodes promise both nostalgia and new memories as the cast reflects on the friendships, inside jokes, and unforgettable moments that made the “Shore” a cultural force.

Stream past seasons on Paramount+ and Pluto TV and join the conversation using #JSFamilyVacation across the official Jersey Shore accounts on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube. The Shores Franchise will continue around the world as “local” shores including “Canada Shore” are produced for Paramount+.

